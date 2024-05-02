Live at Leeds: In The City 2024 announces first acts, including Everything Everything & Alfie Templeman
Live at Leeds: In The City, the urban counterpart to the organiser's Live at Leeds: In The Park event (taking place May 25 2024), has announced the first wave of acts for this year’s inner-city festival.
Taking place across a multitude of venues in and around the city centre, this year Everything Everything, Alfie Templeman and The K’s are the big names announced this year, with CASisDEAD, English Teacher, Stone, Soft Launch and Master Peace included in the first announcement.
Confirmed venues for the one-day festival include Leeds Beckett Students' Union, LUU Stylus, Brudenell Social Club, The Wardrobe, Belgrave Music Hall, Headrow House, Hyde Park Book Club, Oporto, The Key Club and Northern Guitars.
Live at Leeds started in 2007 to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the city of Leeds through a collaborative event between Leeds City Council and Futuresound. The first festival was held in late May and included approximately 50 live bands performing in and around Leeds city centre. Additionally, there were film screenings and a music industry seminar.
Who has been announced so far for Live at Leeds: In The City 2024?
- Everything Everything
- Alfie Templeman
- The K's
- Casisdead
- English Teacher
- theroystonclub
- Stone
- Abby Roberts
- L'Objectif
- Lime Garden
- Master Peace
- Van Houten
- 49th & Main
- Alessi Rose
- Alien Chicks
- Annie-Dog
- Arxx
- Balancing Act
- Ben Ellis
- Blossom Caldarone
- Chloe Slater
- Daydreamers
- Ebbb
- Essence Martins
- Freak Slug
- Fuzz Lightyear
- Gans
- Girlband!
- Gravy
- The Guest List
- Hallan
- Hana Lili
- Human Interest
- Humour
- Joshua Epithet
- The Kairos
- Kynsy
- Lily Lyons
- Mould
- Nectar Woode
- Oliver Keane
- Pentire Plantoid
- Soft Launch
- Trout
- Unpeople
- Us
- Whitelands
When is Live at Leeds: In The City 2024 taking place?
Live at Leeds: In The City takes place on Saturday, November 16 2024.
Where can I get tickets to see Live at Leeds: In The City 2024?
Early-bird tickets have sold out, however, general sales take place at 10am on May 3 2024 through See Tickets and are priced at £49.50 including booking fees.
