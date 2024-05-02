Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Live at Leeds: In The City, the urban counterpart to the organiser's Live at Leeds: In The Park event (taking place May 25 2024), has announced the first wave of acts for this year’s inner-city festival.

Confirmed venues for the one-day festival include Leeds Beckett Students' Union, LUU Stylus, Brudenell Social Club, The Wardrobe, Belgrave Music Hall, Headrow House, Hyde Park Book Club, Oporto, The Key Club and Northern Guitars.

Live at Leeds started in 2007 to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the city of Leeds through a collaborative event between Leeds City Council and Futuresound. The first festival was held in late May and included approximately 50 live bands performing in and around Leeds city centre. Additionally, there were film screenings and a music industry seminar.

Who has been announced so far for Live at Leeds: In The City 2024?

Everything Everything

Alfie Templeman

The K's

Casisdead

English Teacher

theroystonclub

Stone

Abby Roberts

L'Objectif

Lime Garden

Master Peace

Van Houten

49th & Main

Alessi Rose

Alien Chicks

Annie-Dog

Arxx

Balancing Act

Ben Ellis

Blossom Caldarone

Chloe Slater

Daydreamers

Ebbb

Essence Martins

Freak Slug

Fuzz Lightyear

Gans

Girlband!

Gravy

The Guest List

Hallan

Hana Lili

Human Interest

Humour

Joshua Epithet

The Kairos

Kynsy

Lily Lyons

Mould

Nectar Woode

Oliver Keane

Pentire Plantoid

Soft Launch

Trout

Unpeople

Us

Whitelands

When is Live at Leeds: In The City 2024 taking place?

Live at Leeds: In The City takes place on Saturday, November 16 2024.

Where can I get tickets to see Live at Leeds: In The City 2024?