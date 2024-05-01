Slipknot's new 2024 North American Tour Dates and Knotfest Iowa Details
Having recently announced Eloy Casagrande as their new drummer, Slipknot has revealed a series of new North American Tour dates as part of their “Here Comes The Pain” tour.
With the band’s historic debut album turning 25 this year, the Des Moines, Iowa group might have already indicated what is in store after their performance at Pappy & Harriet's Palace on April 25 2024; that set was full of tracks from “Slipknot” alongside some of their other classics including “Duality” and “People = S**t”
The band also recently announced the tour dates for Knotfest Iowa 2024. The event will take place on September 21 at Water Works Park in Des Moines. The festival will be headlined by the iconic Slipknot, with performances from Rammstein's lead singer Till Lindemann, Knocked Loose, Hatebreed, Poison The Well, GWAR, Vended, Dying Wish, Zulu, Twin Temple, Holy Wars, Swollen Teeth, Spine and Dose.
It marks a busy 2024 for the group, who are also headlining the Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple and Rocklahoma festivals in the United States, ahead of their eagerly-anticipated European tour, including a series of sell-out shows in the United Kingdom.
Slipknot “Here Comes The Pain” North American tour dates
New additions to Slipknot’s North American tour in bold
- August 6 2024: Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana
- April 7 2024: Pavillion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania
- August 9 2024: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, Maryland
- August 10 2024: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, New Jersey
- August 12 2024: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
- August 14 2024: BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, New Hampshire
- August 15 2024: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Massachusetts
- August 17 2024: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
- September 7 2024: White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, Washington
- September 8 2024: RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield, Washington
- September 11 2024: Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Nampa, Idaho
- September 13 2024: Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California
- September 15 2024: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, Arizona
- September 17 2024: Moody Center, Austin, Texas
- September 18 2024: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, Texas
- September 21 2024: Water Works Park, Des Moines, Iowa (Knotfest Iowa 2024)
- Thu September 26 2024: Exposition Center, Louisville, Kentucky
- Fri October 11 2024: Discovery Park, Sacramento, California
Where can I get tickets to see Slipknot on their North American tour?
Tickets for all of Slipknot’s recently announced North American dates are available now through Viagogo, however, tickets are selling out very fast according to the ticketing agency.
When is Slipknot performing in the United Kingdom?
Slipknot’s sold-out UK tour is taking place at the following venues in late 2024.
- December 14 2024: first direct Arena, Leeds
- December 15 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- December 17 2024: Co Op Live, Manchester
- December 18 2024: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- December 20 2024: O2 Arena, London
- December 21 2024: O2 Arena, London
