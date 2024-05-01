Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having recently announced Eloy Casagrande as their new drummer, Slipknot has revealed a series of new North American Tour dates as part of their “Here Comes The Pain” tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slipknot “Here Comes The Pain” North American tour dates

New additions to Slipknot’s North American tour in bold

August 6 2024: Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana

April 7 2024: Pavillion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

August 9 2024: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, Maryland

August 10 2024: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, New Jersey

August 12 2024: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

August 14 2024: BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, New Hampshire

August 15 2024: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Massachusetts

August 17 2024: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

September 7 2024: White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, Washington

September 8 2024: RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield, Washington

September 11 2024: Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Nampa, Idaho

September 13 2024: Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California

September 15 2024: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, Arizona

September 17 2024: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

September 18 2024: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, Texas

September 21 2024: Water Works Park, Des Moines, Iowa (Knotfest Iowa 2024)

Thu September 26 2024: Exposition Center, Louisville, Kentucky

Fri October 11 2024: Discovery Park, Sacramento, California

Where can I get tickets to see Slipknot on their North American tour?

Tickets for all of Slipknot’s recently announced North American dates are available now through Viagogo, however, tickets are selling out very fast according to the ticketing agency.

When is Slipknot performing in the United Kingdom?

Slipknot’s sold-out UK tour is taking place at the following venues in late 2024.