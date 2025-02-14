Bobby Hamilton was the first tenor for the 1970s soul group Choice Four.

Soul singer Bobby Hamilton’s death was reported by Sound Tracks who described the group The Choice Four as “While they never achieved crossover superstardom, Choice Four built a solid following with their blend of sweet harmonies and classy production. They also found success in later years as background vocalists, lending their talents to major recording sessions.”

The Choice Four were produced by Van McCoy and were an all male American soul vocal group. The members hailed from Washington, D.C, and consisted of Bobby Hamilton, Charles Blagmon, Pete Marshall and Ted Maduro.

During the mid 1970s, The Choice Four had minor hits on the Billboard charts, but it was not until the group broke up that their biggest hit Come Down To Earth became very popular in the discos.

Charles Deas paid tribute to Bobby Hamilton on Facebook and wrote: “Another DC music legend has fallen, Bobby Hamilton, 1st tenor of the group The Choice 4 has passed away. Beautiful harmonies always had a few tracks played on WHUR quiet storm. Brother Ted Maduro, is the last member. If you know him please reach out to him, along with the Hamilton family. One of the baddest 1st tenors I have ever heard!! Listen for yourself, rest in peace, pass it on.”

Vinnie Barrett also paid tribute to Bobby Hamiltona nd wrote: “My sincere condolences and love and blessings go out to the family of Mr. Bobby Hamilton. Bobby was a lead singer and member of the great group from Washington DC called the choice for I had the privilege of working with Van McCoy and writing two songs on their album, “Hook it up.” And “Is it Love?” “The McCoy.” Van was one of the greatest producers in the music industry and he really loved this group. To the remaining members of the Choice 4, we send our love and all shout outs!!!”

According to an obituary on Hodges-Edward Funeral Home, the funeral for Bobby Hamilton is taking place on February 21 at Maple Springs Baptist Church in Maryland, USA.