Setting up your Playlist in a Bottle will give you a special look back at Spotify your year in early 2024

At the end of 2022, Spotify listeners were treated once again to their Spotify Wrapped lists. This yearly-event is always a highly-anticipated one which gives users an insight into their listening habits over the year.

Spotify is no stranger to introducing new features to keep listeners enjoying their favourite tunes in new ways. The newest feature is the Playlist in a Bottle.

Advertisement

It will give users a treat which will pay off in the long-term, with the results being revealed in 2024. However, you won’t have long to set your capsule up.

But how does it work, and how can you take part? Here’s everything you need to know about Spotify’s new Playlist in a Bottle feature.

Advertisement

What is Playlist in a Bottle?

Playlist in a Bottle is a new feature from Spotify which will allow you to make predictions and aims for 2023. Users will then be able to review their choices in early 2024 to see if any of their predictions or aims came true over the previous 12 months.

Advertisement

The process begins with you choosing the digital capsule you want to put your memories in. You can choose between a bottle, a jeans pocket, an acorn, a gumball machine, a teddy bear or a lunchbox.

There will be several song-inspired prompt questions for you to answer. For example, you can choose a song which you would like to see live in 2023, or a song that reminds you of a person or event.

How can I take part in Playlist in a Bottle?

Advertisement

The Playlist in a Bottle feature is available now. You can access it on the Spotify website through a mobile device which is connected to your account.