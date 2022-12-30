The teenage skater received a silver medal for her performance in the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championship

Now, a Russian figure skater called Kamila Valieva has wowed by performing an iconic dance scene made famous by Jenna Ortega in the series.

The now viral dance which was created by Ortega, who plays the title character of Wednesday Addams in the TV series, has been recreated perfectly by Valieva on ice. Both were performed to The Cramps 1980s single Goo Goo Muck.

So, just what is the dance scene in the Netflix series, and what do we know about the figure skating performance? Here’s what you need to know.

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams (Netflix)

What is the ice skating routine?

The ice skating routine was performed by Russian figure skater Kamila Valeryevna Valieva, who was competing in the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championship.

Taking to the rink dressed in a black dress and wearing her dark hair in pigtails to mirror Wednesday Addams’ trademark look, Valieve started by skating to Danny Elfman’s theme to the Netflix series. The music then changed, and The Cramps’ Goo Goo Muck started playing, with Valieve then recreating Ortega’s viral dance. The teenager managed to mimic Oretga’s dramatic movements and subdued facial expressions perfectly.

Her performance ended with the sped-up version of Lady Gaga ’s ‘Bloody Mary’, which TikTok users have found perfectly matches the Wednesday dance. Valieve went on to win silver in the women’s senior championship division.

You can watch the routine below:

Who is Kamila Valieva?

Kamila Valieva is a Russian figure skater. The 16-year-old currently holds three world records in figure skating. She is also the 2022 European champion, 2021 Rostelecom Cup champion, 2021 Skate Canada International champion, 2022 Russian national champion, and 2021 Russian National silver medalist.

What is Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday viral dance scene?

Ortega has drawn criticism from fans after revealing that she had Covid-19 in a dance scene in the fourth episode, titled “Woe What a Night”. In the episode, the character Wednesday asks her love interest Tyler Galpin , played by Hunter Doohan, to her school’s Rave’N Dance.

Whilst she was praised for her dancing in the scene, which Ortega said she had choreographed herself, she said: “I’d gotten the song about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film.”

The song she danced to was The Cramp’s 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck”, and shows Ortega incorporating Wednesday’s iconic shuffle, dramatic movements and deadpan stare in to a fabulous, if not rather awkward, dance routine.

Ortega relayed having “body aches” and a sore throat, while “they were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive results”. Wednesday’s production company, MGM, told NME that “strict Covid protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from set”.

According to Netflix, fan generated content of Wednesday’s dance routine with “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga has gone viral across social media and led to a streaming increase of more than 1,800% of the song compared to the previous month on Spotify. However, many were unhappy with the fact that she had done the scene with Covid symptoms .

You can watch the video below: