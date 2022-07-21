Loading...

Standon Calling 2022: Headliners, Madness set time, line-up, opening times, tickets, banned items, last entry

Standon Calling is back for another packed year of music

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 10:03 am

Madness will get the party started at Standon Calling this weekend.

It is the first day of the festival and it will run until Sunday (24 July).

Festivalgoers will be arriving ahead of a weekend packed full of huge acts.

Here is all you need to know:

Who is headlining Standon Calling?

Madness will be the headline act on Thursday.

Friday’s headliner is Anne-Marie

Loyle Carner is the headline act on Saturday.

The final headliner of the weekend is Primal Scream.

Where is Standon Calling?

The festival takes place in the grounds of Standon Lordship, near Standon in Hertfordshire.

It is around 30 miles north of London.

The Isle Of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park 2022. Pictured is: Madness. Picture: Emma Terracciano

What are the set times and line-up for Thursday?

Main Stage

  • 2.45pm - Nadia Rose
  • 3.45pm - The Skints
  • 4.45pm - The Cuban Brothers
  • 6pm - The Subways
  • 7.30pm - Gabrielle
  • 9.15pm - Madness

Laundry Meadows

  • 2.15pm - Mr No Face
  • 3.15pm - Darlings
  • 4.15pm - Later Youth
  • 5.30pm - Lucy Blue
  • 6.45pm - King Charles
  • 8.15pm - Uncle Funk’s Disco Inferno
  • 10.30pm - The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club

The Dive Bar

  • 3pm - Fused
  • 3.45pm - Louie Forward
  • 4.45pm - Suntou Susso
  • 6pm - Suntou Susso
  • 7.30pm - Super Panela
  • 9.15pm - No Go Stop
  • 10.30pm - Club De Fromage

Beefy Melons

  • 12pm - DJ Danny Oliver
  • 2pm - Matt Le Moo
  • 3pm - Digital Pocahontas
  • 4pm - DJ Danny Oliver
  • 5pm - Est.1971
  • 6pm - Matt Le Moo
  • 7pm - Digital Pocahontas
  • 8pm - Paul Wilkins
  • 9pm - Dig It Sound System
  • 10pm - DJ D Cool

The Village Hall

  • 11am - How TO Train Your Dinosaur
  • 5pm - The Village Hall Grand Opening
  • 6pm - The Village Hall Grand Opening
  • 7pm - The Village Hall Grand Opening

Uni of Bedfordshire stage

  • 3pm - T-Shirt Printing
  • 6.30pm - Sniff the Glove

Backstage Bar

  • 2pm - Ronnie Joice
  • 3.15pm - Ronnie Joice
  • 4.15pm - Ronnie Joice
  • 5.30pm - Lo-Va
  • 6.45pm - Lo-Va
  • 8.15pm - Ronnie Joice
  • 10.45pm - Iraina Mancini b2b Dean Chalkley

Wild Studio

  • 3pm - Breathwork Masterclass
  • 4.15pm - The Slow Mo Flow
  • 4.45pm - The Slow Mo Flow
  • 5.15pm - The Slow Mo Flow

Wild Den

  • 2.30pm - M.Y.O Canine Creations
  • 4pm - Macrame Keyrings

Main Gate and Box Office Times

Thursday: 11am to 10pm

Friday: 9am to 10pm

Saturday: 9am to 10pm

Sunday: 9am to 10pm

Please note you may not be able to gain access if you arrive outside of these times.

All campsites and car parks must be clear by 12pm on Monday 25 July.

Car Park Times

Thursday: 10am to 10pm

Friday: 8am to 10pm

Saturday: 8am to 10pm

Sunday: 8am to 10pm

Monday: 8am to 12pm

Prohibited items

  • Glass bottles
  • Items with naked flames, such as floating lanterns and candles
  • Fireworks or pyrotechnics of any kind, including flares
  • Disruptive items such as air horns
  • Any camping stoves, briefcase camping stoves as well as BBQs with gas canisters above 3.9kg are not allowed. Unfortunately due to the prolonged heat and lack of rain, the ground is extremely dry so in the interests of safety, we can’t allow disposable BBQs this year.
  • Sound systems, unless small portable speakers for use in the campsites only
  • Generators
  • Drones, professional-level video camera equipment
  • Laser pens
  • High vis jackets
  • Weapons, or anything that could be used as a weapon
  • Illegal drugs of any kind, including ‘legal highs’ and nitrous oxide
  • Prescription drugs beyond personal use
  • Signs or materials displaying unauthorised political, religious offensive, race-related messages, slogans or images, as well as any unauthorised promotional materials

Can you bring your own alcohol?

Weekend Ticket holders are permitted to bring alcohol for personal consumption into the campsites, up to the per person allowance.

This is: 12 cans of beer / lager / cider OR 75cl of spirits (in a plastic container) OR a 2.25 litre box of unopened wine.

Standon Calling says: “You are only permitted to bring alcohol into the festival on your first entry, when you exchange your ticket for your wristband.

“If you need to bring alcohol into the festival on a subsequent entry, please speak to a member of staff on the gate when you first arrive and ask for an alcohol pass.

“The confirms you have not yet brought in your alcohol allowance.

“You will not be allowed to bring alcohol into the festival if you do not have an alcohol pass and you have already exchanged your ticket for a wristband.”

Day Ticket holders are not permitted to being alcohol on site.

Can you still get tickets?

Tier 6 tickets are still available to purchase via Standon Calling’s website.

