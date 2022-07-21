Madness will get the party started at Standon Calling this weekend.
It is the first day of the festival and it will run until Sunday (24 July).
Festivalgoers will be arriving ahead of a weekend packed full of huge acts.
Here is all you need to know:
Who is headlining Standon Calling?
Madness will be the headline act on Thursday.
Friday’s headliner is Anne-Marie
Loyle Carner is the headline act on Saturday.
The final headliner of the weekend is Primal Scream.
Where is Standon Calling?
The festival takes place in the grounds of Standon Lordship, near Standon in Hertfordshire.
It is around 30 miles north of London.
What are the set times and line-up for Thursday?
Main Stage
- 2.45pm - Nadia Rose
- 3.45pm - The Skints
- 4.45pm - The Cuban Brothers
- 6pm - The Subways
- 7.30pm - Gabrielle
- 9.15pm - Madness
Laundry Meadows
- 2.15pm - Mr No Face
- 3.15pm - Darlings
- 4.15pm - Later Youth
- 5.30pm - Lucy Blue
- 6.45pm - King Charles
- 8.15pm - Uncle Funk’s Disco Inferno
- 10.30pm - The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club
The Dive Bar
- 3pm - Fused
- 3.45pm - Louie Forward
- 4.45pm - Suntou Susso
- 6pm - Suntou Susso
- 7.30pm - Super Panela
- 9.15pm - No Go Stop
- 10.30pm - Club De Fromage
Beefy Melons
- 12pm - DJ Danny Oliver
- 2pm - Matt Le Moo
- 3pm - Digital Pocahontas
- 4pm - DJ Danny Oliver
- 5pm - Est.1971
- 6pm - Matt Le Moo
- 7pm - Digital Pocahontas
- 8pm - Paul Wilkins
- 9pm - Dig It Sound System
- 10pm - DJ D Cool
The Village Hall
- 11am - How TO Train Your Dinosaur
- 5pm - The Village Hall Grand Opening
- 6pm - The Village Hall Grand Opening
- 7pm - The Village Hall Grand Opening
Uni of Bedfordshire stage
- 3pm - T-Shirt Printing
- 6.30pm - Sniff the Glove
Backstage Bar
- 2pm - Ronnie Joice
- 3.15pm - Ronnie Joice
- 4.15pm - Ronnie Joice
- 5.30pm - Lo-Va
- 6.45pm - Lo-Va
- 8.15pm - Ronnie Joice
- 10.45pm - Iraina Mancini b2b Dean Chalkley
Wild Studio
- 3pm - Breathwork Masterclass
- 4.15pm - The Slow Mo Flow
- 4.45pm - The Slow Mo Flow
- 5.15pm - The Slow Mo Flow
Wild Den
- 2.30pm - M.Y.O Canine Creations
- 4pm - Macrame Keyrings
Main Gate and Box Office Times
Thursday: 11am to 10pm
Friday: 9am to 10pm
Saturday: 9am to 10pm
Sunday: 9am to 10pm
Please note you may not be able to gain access if you arrive outside of these times.
All campsites and car parks must be clear by 12pm on Monday 25 July.
Car Park Times
Thursday: 10am to 10pm
Friday: 8am to 10pm
Saturday: 8am to 10pm
Sunday: 8am to 10pm
Monday: 8am to 12pm
Prohibited items
- Glass bottles
- Items with naked flames, such as floating lanterns and candles
- Fireworks or pyrotechnics of any kind, including flares
- Disruptive items such as air horns
- Any camping stoves, briefcase camping stoves as well as BBQs with gas canisters above 3.9kg are not allowed. Unfortunately due to the prolonged heat and lack of rain, the ground is extremely dry so in the interests of safety, we can’t allow disposable BBQs this year.
- Sound systems, unless small portable speakers for use in the campsites only
- Generators
- Drones, professional-level video camera equipment
- Laser pens
- High vis jackets
- Weapons, or anything that could be used as a weapon
- Illegal drugs of any kind, including ‘legal highs’ and nitrous oxide
- Prescription drugs beyond personal use
- Signs or materials displaying unauthorised political, religious offensive, race-related messages, slogans or images, as well as any unauthorised promotional materials
Can you bring your own alcohol?
Weekend Ticket holders are permitted to bring alcohol for personal consumption into the campsites, up to the per person allowance.
This is: 12 cans of beer / lager / cider OR 75cl of spirits (in a plastic container) OR a 2.25 litre box of unopened wine.
Standon Calling says: “You are only permitted to bring alcohol into the festival on your first entry, when you exchange your ticket for your wristband.
“If you need to bring alcohol into the festival on a subsequent entry, please speak to a member of staff on the gate when you first arrive and ask for an alcohol pass.
“The confirms you have not yet brought in your alcohol allowance.
“You will not be allowed to bring alcohol into the festival if you do not have an alcohol pass and you have already exchanged your ticket for a wristband.”
Day Ticket holders are not permitted to being alcohol on site.
Can you still get tickets?
Tier 6 tickets are still available to purchase via Standon Calling’s website.