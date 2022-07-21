Standon Calling is back for another packed year of music

Madness will get the party started at Standon Calling this weekend.

It is the first day of the festival and it will run until Sunday (24 July).

Festivalgoers will be arriving ahead of a weekend packed full of huge acts.

Here is all you need to know:

Who is headlining Standon Calling?

Madness will be the headline act on Thursday.

Friday’s headliner is Anne-Marie

Loyle Carner is the headline act on Saturday.

The final headliner of the weekend is Primal Scream.

Where is Standon Calling?

The festival takes place in the grounds of Standon Lordship, near Standon in Hertfordshire.

It is around 30 miles north of London.

The Isle Of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park 2022. Pictured is: Madness. Picture: Emma Terracciano

What are the set times and line-up for Thursday?

Main Stage

2.45pm - Nadia Rose

3.45pm - The Skints

4.45pm - The Cuban Brothers

6pm - The Subways

7.30pm - Gabrielle

9.15pm - Madness

Laundry Meadows

2.15pm - Mr No Face

3.15pm - Darlings

4.15pm - Later Youth

5.30pm - Lucy Blue

6.45pm - King Charles

8.15pm - Uncle Funk’s Disco Inferno

10.30pm - The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club

The Dive Bar

3pm - Fused

3.45pm - Louie Forward

4.45pm - Suntou Susso

6pm - Suntou Susso

7.30pm - Super Panela

9.15pm - No Go Stop

10.30pm - Club De Fromage

Beefy Melons

12pm - DJ Danny Oliver

2pm - Matt Le Moo

3pm - Digital Pocahontas

4pm - DJ Danny Oliver

5pm - Est.1971

6pm - Matt Le Moo

7pm - Digital Pocahontas

8pm - Paul Wilkins

9pm - Dig It Sound System

10pm - DJ D Cool

The Village Hall

11am - How TO Train Your Dinosaur

5pm - The Village Hall Grand Opening

6pm - The Village Hall Grand Opening

7pm - The Village Hall Grand Opening

Uni of Bedfordshire stage

3pm - T-Shirt Printing

6.30pm - Sniff the Glove

Backstage Bar

2pm - Ronnie Joice

3.15pm - Ronnie Joice

4.15pm - Ronnie Joice

5.30pm - Lo-Va

6.45pm - Lo-Va

8.15pm - Ronnie Joice

10.45pm - Iraina Mancini b2b Dean Chalkley

Wild Studio

3pm - Breathwork Masterclass

4.15pm - The Slow Mo Flow

4.45pm - The Slow Mo Flow

5.15pm - The Slow Mo Flow

Wild Den

2.30pm - M.Y.O Canine Creations

4pm - Macrame Keyrings

Main Gate and Box Office Times

Thursday: 11am to 10pm

Friday: 9am to 10pm

Saturday: 9am to 10pm

Sunday: 9am to 10pm

Please note you may not be able to gain access if you arrive outside of these times.

All campsites and car parks must be clear by 12pm on Monday 25 July.

Car Park Times

Thursday: 10am to 10pm

Friday: 8am to 10pm

Saturday: 8am to 10pm

Sunday: 8am to 10pm

Monday: 8am to 12pm

Prohibited items

Glass bottles

Items with naked flames, such as floating lanterns and candles

Fireworks or pyrotechnics of any kind, including flares

Disruptive items such as air horns

Any camping stoves, briefcase camping stoves as well as BBQs with gas canisters above 3.9kg are not allowed. Unfortunately due to the prolonged heat and lack of rain, the ground is extremely dry so in the interests of safety, we can’t allow disposable BBQs this year.

Sound systems, unless small portable speakers for use in the campsites only

Generators

Drones, professional-level video camera equipment

Laser pens

High vis jackets

Weapons, or anything that could be used as a weapon

Illegal drugs of any kind, including ‘legal highs’ and nitrous oxide

Prescription drugs beyond personal use

Signs or materials displaying unauthorised political, religious offensive, race-related messages, slogans or images, as well as any unauthorised promotional materials

Can you bring your own alcohol?

Weekend Ticket holders are permitted to bring alcohol for personal consumption into the campsites, up to the per person allowance.

This is: 12 cans of beer / lager / cider OR 75cl of spirits (in a plastic container) OR a 2.25 litre box of unopened wine.

Standon Calling says: “You are only permitted to bring alcohol into the festival on your first entry, when you exchange your ticket for your wristband.

“If you need to bring alcohol into the festival on a subsequent entry, please speak to a member of staff on the gate when you first arrive and ask for an alcohol pass.

“The confirms you have not yet brought in your alcohol allowance.

“You will not be allowed to bring alcohol into the festival if you do not have an alcohol pass and you have already exchanged your ticket for a wristband.”

Day Ticket holders are not permitted to being alcohol on site.

Can you still get tickets?