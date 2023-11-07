K-Pop group STAYC, in the UK for the Korea on Stage event this week, take a trip to Ibrox after their now-infamous Rangers t-shirt mistake in Dallas, Texas.

K-Pop group STAYC make the trip to Ibrox on Monday after accepting an invitation by Glasgow Rangers after they were spotted wearing the "wrong" sporting jersey during their Dallas, Texas show in October 2023 (Credit: STAYC on X)

After adorning the wrong Rangers shirt during a show at Dallas, K-Pop group STAYC made a surprise appearance at Ibrox, the home of Glasgow Rangers, after the football club invited the group to their stadium after a mix-up in shirts made the news across the world. The group announced the surprise mix-up on social media channels and celebrated the occasion by posting on X, which included receiving the recent Rangers shirt, with the number 23 and the name of the group on the back.

While the group performed last month in the Texas city, their attempt to curry favour from the audience by representing a local sports team backfired when the group adourned old-school 1990s Glasgow Rangers shirts, rather than the Texas Rangers shirts.

The band took the mix-up in their stride, however, and their invitation by Rangers led to the group making their first appearance in Scotland since forming in 2020. Members Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon, and J, from South Korea, waved and made heart signs to fans while declaring their support of Philippe Clement's side and thanked the crowd for visiting them.

The group are currently in the United Kingdom ready to perform at London’s OVO Wembley Arena on Wednesday for the Korea on Stage event, while Rangers fans have taken to social media since the incident to proclaim that “Rangers are the Kings of K-Pop,” with a spokesperson for the club remarked that since the gaff, interest in that particular shirt has spiked.

Who are STAYC?

South Korean K-pop group "STAYC" performs during a K-pop concert as part of the Seoul Festa 2023, at the Jamsil stadium in Seoul, on April 30, 2023 (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

STAYC were formed by High Up Entertainment and the group is comprised of Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon, and J. Before their debut, the members of STAYC had been preparing for their entry into the K-pop industry, with Sieun, one of the members, already establishing herself in the entertainment world as the daughter of the renowned singer Park Nam-jung and had appeared in several popular dramas. Similarly, Seeun had garnered some attention for her work as an actress, appearing in various television shows.

Originally known as High Up Girls, the group underwent rigorous training under their agency, High Up Entertainment. Their journey to debut was documented in the YouTube Originals docuseries "K-Pop Evolution," which provided fans with a glimpse into the intense training and preparation that goes into the making of a K-pop group.

The group's debut single, ‘Star to a Young Culture,’ was produced by the renowned production duo Black Eyed Pilseung, known for their work with popular groups like TWICE and Sistar. STAYC's debut album garnered significant attention, with the music video for their lead single "So Bad" amassing millions of views within the first 24 hours of its release.