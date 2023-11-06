ATEEZ, P1Harmony and more will perform at Korea on Stage

K-Pop fans are in for a treat this week as Wembley Arena is set to host a huge concert.

Korea on Stage will take place at the London venue, two months after fans were left distraught by the cancellation of K-Pop Lux. TOMORROW X TOGETHER were due to make their UK live debut at the festival but it was called off at the last minute.

However the celebration of Korean music at Wembley Arena looks set to go ahead without a hitch. The acts have been filmed and pictured heading to the airport to make the journey to London.

The full lineup has been confirmed and fans hoping to get last minute tickets have been given an exciting update. But when is the event and what to expect?

Here's all you need to know:

When is Korea on Stage London?

ATEEZ perform on stage. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The K-Pop extravaganza is scheduled to take place at OVO Wembley Arena in London on Wednesday, 8 November. It is the latest celebration of Korean music in the British capital.

Fans have filmed some of the acts heading to the airport to fly to London in the recent days. boynextdoor were seen leavin for the UK on Monday, 6 November.

Which acts are on the lineup?

Fans can expect performances from a range of K-Pop acts at Wembley Arena this week. According to reports each act has prepared more than four songs to perform at the concert.

ATEEZ and P1Harmony are among the biggest name acts scheduled to perform at Korea on Stage this week. But fans will also be treated to sets from up-and-comers as well.

The lineup for Korea on Stage is as follows:

ATEEZ

P1Harmony

STAYC

Lee YoungJi

xikers

Jannabi

Xdinary Heroes

yageumyageum

boynextdoor

Gong Seung-yeon

Henry Moodie

Which act are you most excited for? Let us know!

What are the door times?

The doors will open at 5pm at OVO Wembley Arena, the venue has announced. But the concert will not start until 7pm, so fans have plenty of time to arrive without risking missing the first performances.

Korea on Stage London is expected to end around 10pm.

Can you still get tickets?

Fans who don't yet have tickets for the Korea On Stage show at Wembley Arena might be wondering if they get still get their hands on them. AXS.com still has seated and standing tickets available for the show on 8 November.

However fans are facing steep prices for the show with tickets starting at £113 each plus fees for unreserved standing. For those wanting to be in the Gold Circle Standing, the prices are £230 each plus fees.