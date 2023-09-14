Shygirl will open for Sugababes at The O2 in London this weekend

Sugababes will be joined by a special guest for their huge London concert.

The iconic British girl-group will have an opening act as well as support from DJs at The O2 on Friday, 15 September. It is the pop star's only show in the UK this month before they head to Belgium and Netherlands for a run of concerts.

Ticketmaster has warned that ticket availability is "low" for the show at The O2. The venue has also confirmed the exact time that the doors will open at the arena on Friday night.

But before Sugababes take to the stage in London there will be an opening act. Here's all you need to know:

Who is the Sugababes' support act?

The special guest for the iconic girl-group's show at The O2 will be Shygirl. Additionally there will also be DJs from Boiler Room performing.

Who is Shygirl?

In her Spotify about section, Shygirl is described as a "lyricist and DJ with a tone set clearly in the depths of the club". Born in 1993, Blane Muise is also the co-head/founder of record label and collective Nuxxe.

Shygirl's music incorporates elements of dance music, industrial hip-hop, experimental pop, grime and deconstructed club, according to Wikipedia. Rihanna has used various Nuxxe tracks for her Fenty Beauty commercials.