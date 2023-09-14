Sugababes at The O2 door times: what time doors will open at London show?

Door times for Sugababes' show at The O2 have been confirmed

Sugababes are set for a huge one night only show at The O2 this weekend.

The iconic British girl group will be taking over the London venue on Friday (15 September) night. Fans who haven't yet got round to ordering their tickets are being warned that availability is "low".

Following the show at The O2, Sugababes will head to Europe to play shows in Belgium and the Netherlands later this month. It also follows a summer of festival appearances and a tour down under in Australia to start 2023.

Previous Sugababe performances give fans a hint of what to expect from the setlist at The O2. The group will also be joined by special guests Shygirl as well as DJs from Boiler Room.

But what time will the arena open? Here's all you need to know:

What are the door times for Sugababes show?

For fans heading to The O2 in London are advised that the doors for the arena will open a 6.30pm on Friday, 15 September. The concert will start at a later time.