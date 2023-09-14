Sugababes are playing a show at The O2 in London for One Night Only

Sugababes are playing a one-off concert at The O2 arena in London.

The pop icons will be taking over the famous venue in the capital on Friday (15 September) night. One of the biggest selling British girl groups of all time, Sugababes are playing One Night Only at the O2.

It forms part of Sugababes' 2022/23 UK and Europe tour, which was announced on ITV's This Morning last year. The group will also be playing shows in Brussels and Amsterdam this month.

Former in the late 1990s by All Saints manager Ron Tom, the original members were in their teens when Sugababes launched and released their first tracks. After years of lineup changes, Sugababes is now made up of the original members once again.

The group's most recent album The Lost Tapes, featuring previously unheard songs, came out in 2022.

If you are heading to The O2, here's all you need to know:

When and where is Sugababes concert in London?

The concert will take place at The O2 - on the Greenwich Peninsula in south east London. It will take place on Friday, 15 September.

The full address for the venue is: Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX.

What could the setlist be for Sugababes show?

The girl group have made a number of festival appearances during the summer of 2023 - including at BST in Hyde Park in July. Prior to this, Sugababes completed a tour of Australia and the performances could give fans a hint of what to expect at The O2 on Friday.

It included a stop at Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, Australia on 27 February and they performed the following tracks, according to Setlist.fm:

Push the Button

Red Dress

Hole in the Head

Too Lost in You

Flatline(Mutya Keisha Siobhan song)

2 Hearts

Today

Ugly

Love Me Hard

Stronger

Overload

Flowers(Sweet Female Attitude cover)

Round Round

Freak Like Me(Adina Howard cover)

Encore

About You Now

How long is a Sugababes concert?

The Sugababes toured the UK in October and November last year - as part of the 2022/2023 tour. The final stop was at the O2 Academy Glasgow in Glasgow, Scotland on 7 November.

For that show, the group were on stage from 9.15pm until 10.35pm. It was a set lasting 1 hour 20 minutes (80 minutes).

Who are the support acts?

Sugababes will be joined by special guest Shygirl and DJs from Boiler Room for the "One Night Only" show at The O2 arena in London on 15 September. The opening act was announced ahead of show.

What time will the concert start?

The doors will open at 6.30pm and the concert will start following that. Fans can expect to see an opening act - as well as DJs from Boiler Room - before Sugababes take to the stage.

Can you still get tickets for the concert?