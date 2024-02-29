SZA will be performing in Manchester this week

Grammy-award winner SZA, Sonic Youth legend Kim Gordon and current alternative act du jour The Last Dinner Party are the latest acts confirmed for this year’s Roskilde Festival, taking place from 29 June 2024 until 6 July 2024.

Alongside those new acts announced also comes confirmation that Bad Gyal, Ida Laurberg and British artist Jessie Ware will also join the bill that features Foo Fighters, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, PJ Harvey and Jane’s Addiction performing at the festival. An additional 23 performers have been added, with another announcement expected shortly before the event.

Speaking about the announcement that SZA will be performing at the festival, Anders Wahrén, Roskilde Festival’s Program Director, said: "We have dreamt of presenting SZA ever since her debut. That this dream is coming true at a time when she has conquered the position as one of the planet's most important R&B stars certainly doesn't dampen our expectations. We know that she is a bona fide headliner that will grace the Orange Stage with a raw and touching manifestation of how R&B should be delivered in 2024", says Anders Wahrén, Roskilde Festival’s Program Director.

Since 1971, the Roskilde Festival has brought together generations of young people around music, art and community. Roskilde Festival is organized by the Roskilde Festival Association and created by 30,000 volunteers. All proceeds from the festival are donated to humanitarian, non-profit and cultural work for the benefit of children and young people in particular. Over the years, the Roskilde Festival has generated approximately €58 million for distribution.

Roskilde Festival 2024 - current line

SZA

Tems

Tyla

Bad Gyal

Ida Laurberg

Jessie Ware

Kim Gordon

47Soul

Les Amazones D'Afrique

Angel Du$t

Gel

HAEPAARY

HHY & The Kampala Unit

The Last Dinner Party

Lorenzo Senni

Lovebites

LSDXOXO

Majur

ML Buch

Myrkur

Nick Shoulders

Sofia Kourtesis

Titi Bakorta

Aurora

Doja Cat

Foo Fighters

Gilli

Ice Spice

Jane's Addiction

J Hus

Jungle

Kali Uchis

PJ Harvey

Skrillex

Alvvays

Blondshell

Brutalismus 3000

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Heilung

Khruangbin

Lankum

Marina Sena

Medina

Nia Archives

Noname

Omah Lay

Overmono

Rhiannon Giddens

Róisín Murphy

Romy

Sexyy Red

Tainy

Trueno

Amen Dunes

Aysay

Bar Italia

Better Lovers

Blanco Teta

Brìghde Chaimbeul

Deena Abdelwahed

Dina Ögon

Eartheater

English Teacher

Estee Nack

Humazapas

Icekiid

Isabella Lovestory

Ivan$ito

Julie Christmas

Julie Pavon

Kader Tarhanine

Kara Jackso

Kari Faux

Kind Mod Kind

Kvelertak

Lalalar

Liv.e

Mabe Fratti

Mandy, Indiana

Marina Herlop

Pil

Pö

Ran Cap Duoi

Shovel Dance Collective

Slauson Malone 1

Snõõper

The Armed

Valentina Magaletti

Violent Magic Orchestra

Waqwaq Kingdom

Yaeji

Where can I get tickets to Roskilde Festival 2024?