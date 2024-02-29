Roskilde 2024 | SZA, Kim Gordon and The Last Dinner Party the latest confirmed acts for Roskilde Festival
Grammy-award winner SZA, Sonic Youth legend Kim Gordon and current alternative act du jour The Last Dinner Party are the latest acts confirmed for this year’s Roskilde Festival, taking place from 29 June 2024 until 6 July 2024.
Alongside those new acts announced also comes confirmation that Bad Gyal, Ida Laurberg and British artist Jessie Ware will also join the bill that features Foo Fighters, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, PJ Harvey and Jane’s Addiction performing at the festival. An additional 23 performers have been added, with another announcement expected shortly before the event.
Speaking about the announcement that SZA will be performing at the festival, Anders Wahrén, Roskilde Festival’s Program Director, said: "We have dreamt of presenting SZA ever since her debut. That this dream is coming true at a time when she has conquered the position as one of the planet's most important R&B stars certainly doesn't dampen our expectations. We know that she is a bona fide headliner that will grace the Orange Stage with a raw and touching manifestation of how R&B should be delivered in 2024", says Anders Wahrén, Roskilde Festival’s Program Director.
Since 1971, the Roskilde Festival has brought together generations of young people around music, art and community. Roskilde Festival is organized by the Roskilde Festival Association and created by 30,000 volunteers. All proceeds from the festival are donated to humanitarian, non-profit and cultural work for the benefit of children and young people in particular. Over the years, the Roskilde Festival has generated approximately €58 million for distribution.
Roskilde Festival 2024 - current line
- SZA
- Tems
- Tyla
- Bad Gyal
- Ida Laurberg
- Jessie Ware
- Kim Gordon
- 47Soul
- Les Amazones D'Afrique
- Angel Du$t
- Gel
- HAEPAARY
- HHY & The Kampala Unit
- The Last Dinner Party
- Lorenzo Senni
- Lovebites
- LSDXOXO
- Majur
- ML Buch
- Myrkur
- Nick Shoulders
- Sofia Kourtesis
- Titi Bakorta
- Aurora
- Doja Cat
- Foo Fighters
- Gilli
- Ice Spice
- Jane's Addiction
- J Hus
- Jungle
- Kali Uchis
- PJ Harvey
- Skrillex
- Alvvays
- Blondshell
- Brutalismus 3000
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
- Heilung
- Khruangbin
- Lankum
- Marina Sena
- Medina
- Nia Archives
- Noname
- Omah Lay
- Overmono
- Rhiannon Giddens
- Róisín Murphy
- Romy
- Sexyy Red
- Tainy
- Trueno
- Amen Dunes
- Aysay
- Bar Italia
- Better Lovers
- Blanco Teta
- Brìghde Chaimbeul
- Deena Abdelwahed
- Dina Ögon
- Eartheater
- English Teacher
- Estee Nack
- Humazapas
- Icekiid
- Isabella Lovestory
- Ivan$ito
- Julie Christmas
- Julie Pavon
- Kader Tarhanine
- Kara Jackso
- Kari Faux
- Kind Mod Kind
- Kvelertak
- Lalalar
- Liv.e
- Mabe Fratti
- Mandy, Indiana
- Marina Herlop
- Pil
- Pö
- Ran Cap Duoi
- Shovel Dance Collective
- Slauson Malone 1
- Snõõper
- The Armed
- Valentina Magaletti
- Violent Magic Orchestra
- Waqwaq Kingdom
- Yaeji
Where can I get tickets to Roskilde Festival 2024?
Tickets to this year's festival cost DKK 2,400 (approx. €320) plus fee and are available from the Roskilde Festival website.
