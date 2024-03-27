Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TW: This article contains discussion about domestic violence.

Former T-Ara member, Lee A-reum, has been admitted to the hospital following a reported suicide attempt, with reports emerging on Wednesday that she had been rushed to the hospital. Early reports from Osen indicated that Lee had left a note believed to be a suicide note and was hospitalized in the early hours, remaining unconscious at the time of reporting.

Lee has been in the process of divorcing her non-celebrity husband, who is two years her senior. The marriage, which began in 2019, produced two sons. Lee had announced her intention to divorce and remarry last December.

Following her separation, Lee has openly accused her soon-to-be ex-husband of domestic violence directed at both her and their children. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share distressing images of injuries and torn clothing, attributing the violence to her husband.

In a particularly harrowing post, Lee detailed an incident from November 2021 where her husband allegedly attacked her in a violent outburst, resulting in significant physical harm. Despite the severity of her injuries, Lee had initially refrained from seeking formal medical documentation, hoping for a change in her husband's behaviour following his apologies.

“[...my husband], in a fit of rage, ripped my clothes and choked me while saying he would kill me in front of our child,” she wrote. “He hit me hard enough to cause bruising near my nose and punched my feet to the extent that I could not walk for a while. The picture was taken after I escaped to my parents' home the day I got hit in front [sic] my child. My dress was ripped, my nose bridge was bent and I was full of bruises.”

Lee's allegations against her husband extend beyond physical abuse to include accusations of gambling, financial irresponsibility, and appalling treatment of their children. In an early March interview with Osen, she recounted shocking abuses her husband allegedly inflicted on their children.

Lee's career saw her joining the popular girl group T-Ara in 2012, although she departed from the group a year later. She and her husband appeared on a reality TV program focused on married couples facing divorce, where she discussed her struggles with depression amid her marital issues.