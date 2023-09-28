Take That tickets will go on general sale this week - but how much will they cost?

Take That will be hitting the road for the huge This Life on Tour shows in 2024.

After teasing performances at football stadiums across the nation last week, the iconic 1990s boy band confirmed their first tour in five years during an appearance on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 show on 22 September. It will see the trio play outdoor shows as well as famous arena venues such as The O2 arena in London.

Fans who pre-ordered This Life are able to access a 48 hour pre-sale from Wednesday, 27 September until Friday, 29 September. The remaining tickets will go on general sale from 29 September.

Take That will be coming to the likes of Plymouth, Middlesbrough and more on the tour. But if you are thinking of trying to get tickets you might be wondering what the prices are.

Here's all you need to know:

When do Take That tickets go on sale?

The pre-sale began at 9.30am BST on Wednesday, 27 September and will continue for 48 hours. The general sale will begin at 9.30am on Friday, 29 September - it has been confirmed.

NationalWorld have a comprehensive guide for how to access the pre-sale if you pre-ordered This Life.

How much do Take That tickets cost?

Prices for Take That's arena and stadium shows start at £60 plus booking fees - but could cost more for better seats and VIP packages.