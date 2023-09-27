Take That pre-sale tickets will be available from Wednesday, 27 September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Take That fans will have the first chance to get their hands on tickets for the trio's huge 2024 tour.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be hitting the road next year and will be playing arenas as well as outdoor stadiums across the UK. The concerts will take place between April and June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After teasing the shows by projecting the band's logo on football grounds across the nation, Take That appeared on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 show on Friday, 24 September. But when do tickets go on sale?

Here's all you need to know:

When do presale tickets go on sale for Take That?

The pre-sale will begin at 9.30am BST on Wednesday, 27 September. It will run for 48 hours before general sale takes place on Friday, 29 September.

How to access the presale tickets?

Fans who wanted to access the pre-sale for Take That's 2024 tour had to pre-order the 90's icons new album This Life from the group's official website by 10am BST on Tuesday, 26 September.

For those who pre-ordered the album before the deadline, they should have received an exclusive pre-sale code.

When does the pre-sale end?