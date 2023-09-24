Take That have just announced they are heading out on a huge UK stadium tour in 2024 and are set to appear on BBC’s The One Show

Take That (L-R) Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen perform on stage during Take That's "Greatest Days" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Take That fans have probably been celebrating for most of the weekend after the band announced that in 2024, they will be embarking on a huge UK stadium tour. Although Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen performed at the King’s coronation earlier this year, the last time they hit the road was for the Greatest Hit tour four years ago.

Take That announced their tour news on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show on Friday, September 22. On the same day, the band released the dates and venues for their UK tour, their new single ‘Windows’ was released.

A statement for the band said: “As a familiar falsetto rings out across the opening notes of Windows, it signals a new era for one of Britain’s best-selling bands, Take That; an era brimming with energy, creativity and a continued desire to challenge and surprise.”

When is Take That going to be on BBC’s The One Show?

Gary Barlow posted a story with a photograph of the band with the logo of The One Show and the simple word ‘Tomorrow.’ The band will be on the show on Monday 25, September, and it airs from 7pm on BBC1.

What has happened to former Take That band member Jason Orange?

Jason Orange reportedly moved to the Cotswolds for a quieter life, he announced that he was leaving the band on September 24, 2014. He revealed that he had spent the ‘best years of his life’ with his bandmates and that ‘I want to start by saying how proud I am of what we have achieved together over the years.”

When and where are Take That performing in 2024?

* Saturday April 13 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

* Sunday April 14 — Sheffield Utilita Arena, Sheffield

* Friday April 19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

* Saturday April 20 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

* Monday April 22 – 3Arena, Dublin

* Tuesday April 23 – 3Arena, Dublin

* Thursday April 25 – The O2, London

* Friday April 26 – The O2, London

* Saturday April 27 – The O2, London

* Tuesday April 30 – The O2, London

* Friday May 3 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

* Saturday May 4 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

* Sunday May 5 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

* Tuesday May 7 – Co-op Live, Manchester

* Wednesday May 8 – Co-op Live, Manchester

* Friday May 10 – Co-op Live, Manchester

* Saturday May 11 – Co-op Live, Manchester

* Tuesday May 14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

* Wednesday May 15 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

* Friday May 17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

* Saturday May – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

* Friday May 24 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

* Sunday May 26 – The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham

* Tuesday May 28 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

* Thursday May 30 – Milton Keynes Stadium

* Saturday June 1 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

* Tuesday June 4 – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth

* Thursday June 6 – Swansea.com Stadium