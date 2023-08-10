The highly anticipated release date for the 1989 (Taylor's Version) has been confirmed.

Fans had been speculating that details about the latest re-recorded album would be revealed at Taylor Swift's last show at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday - because the date was 8/9. During the concert is was announced that the album would be released on 27 October 2023 - exactly nine years after it first dropped.

The tracklist for the album remains a secret - with all the songs from 1989 and its deluxe edition expected, as well as five previously unreleased tracks from the vault. The number of vault tracks is slightly less than previous re-recorded albums.

Fans have speculated that Harry Styles could feature on the album - a similar rumour also claims that Selena Gomez could be involved.

But what can you expect?

Why do fans think Harry Styles will feature on 1989 (Taylor's Version)?

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift speak during the 65th Grammy Awards in 2023 (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Swifties have been trying to parse easter eggs, rumours and speculation around the new edition of 1989. The album originally released in 2014 and featured tracks such as Black Space and Shake It Off.

It featured no collabs or guests at the time. But Ryan Tedder and Jack Antonoff were among the writers on some of the tracks.

Fans have a theory that Harry Styles could feature on the tracklist for the new version of 1989. Some have speculated that he could appear on the re-recorded version of Style, which is heavily rumoured to have been about him.

Taylor Swift and the former One Direction star dated briefly betwen 2012 and 2013 - which was the period in between RED and 1989. It has led fans to theorise that Styles could feature on one of the songs from the vault which will be on the tracklist for 1989 (Taylor's Version).