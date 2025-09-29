Grammy-nominated singer Teddy Swims will bring his powerhouse vocals to an outdoor UK gig next year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lose Control singer, joined by his band Freak Freely, has been announced as a headline act for Blackweir Fields - a series of outdoor concerts headed up by superstars of music.

Swims will headline an outdoor show at Blackweir Fields in Cardiff on Friday, June 26 next year, supported by rising star Lauren Spencer Smith and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakei.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as part of the Atlanta-born singer’s UK and Ireland festival and stadium dates.

Swims first broke through on YouTube before storming charts worldwide with his blend of R&B, soul, and pop. His breakout came in 2024 with multi-platinum singles, followed by a Grammy nomination for best new artist.

The Blackweir show is part of a heavyweight lineup that already includes Metallica, Take That, Ethel Cain, The Wombats, David Gray, and two headline nights from Lewis Capaldi.

Blackweir is Cardiff’s new outdoor music venue, launched this year through a partnership between Depot Live and Cuffe and Taylor, with backing from Cardiff City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Depot Live founder Nick Saunders said: “This is another huge headline show for Blackweir and Cardiff. Teddy Swims is a vocal powerhouse who’s had an incredible rise to success - we’re thrilled to have him join the 2026 bill.

“What a summer it’s going to be.”