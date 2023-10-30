Telling news your way
The Chemical Brothers support acts: who are opening acts for 3Arena Dublin show?

The Chemical Brothers will be joined by guest DJs for the tour

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago
The Chemical Brothers have confirmed the support acts for their UK and Ireland tour.

The iconic electronic music duo will be joined by guest DJs for the For That Beautiful Feeling shows in the coming days. The remaining shows include stops in Dublin, Birmingham and London.

Door times have been confirmed for the concerts in November - including the next gig at the 3Arena in Ireland. The timings give fans a hint of what to expect.

But who will open the shows? Here's all you need to know:

Who are The Chemical Brothers support acts?

The duo will be joined by DJ James Holyrod for dates throughout the tournament. He will be the opening act for the show at 3Arena in Dublin, the Utilita Arena Birmingham and The O2 in London.

But for fans heading to The O2 arena show on Saturday, 4 November, there will also be special guest DJ TSHA who will perform at the show.

