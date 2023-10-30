The Chemical Brothers will be joined by guest DJs for the tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Chemical Brothers have confirmed the support acts for their UK and Ireland tour.

The iconic electronic music duo will be joined by guest DJs for the For That Beautiful Feeling shows in the coming days. The remaining shows include stops in Dublin, Birmingham and London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Door times have been confirmed for the concerts in November - including the next gig at the 3Arena in Ireland. The timings give fans a hint of what to expect.

But who will open the shows? Here's all you need to know:

Who are The Chemical Brothers support acts?

The duo will be joined by DJ James Holyrod for dates throughout the tournament. He will be the opening act for the show at 3Arena in Dublin, the Utilita Arena Birmingham and The O2 in London.