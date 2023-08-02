Wilderness Festival will be taking place in Oxfordshire from 3 August to 6 August

Wilderness Festival promises to be a weekend you will never forget.

A four-day party like no other. Wilderness is a weekend of escapism, high jinks, and wholesome hedonism. This is the place where you can be who you want to be. Step in, explore and indulge your wild side.The festival includes a mix of music performances - from names such as FatBoy Slim, The Chemical Brothers and more - as well as it's breadth of incredible experiences. From delicious culinary delights to soul-nourishing workshops, forest foraging to creative crafting, wall-to-wall games to fire-igniting debates, there's something for everyone.

Here's all you need to know:

When is Wilderness Festival?

The festival will take place from Thursday, 3 August, to Sunday, 6 August.

Where is Wilderness Festival?

The festival will take place at Cornbury Park in Charlbury, Oxfordshire. The full address is: Cornbury Park, The Estate, Charlbury OX7 3HL.

The Chemical Brothers appeared at the Connect music festival in Edinburgh last summer. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

Who are the headliners for Wilderness Festival?

Fatboy Slim, The Chemical Brothers and Christine and the Queens will be the headline acts for the festival in Oxfordshire.

What is the stage tims and lineup for Wilderness Stage?

The main stage will see many well known acts perform throughout the weekend including The Chemical Brothers and more. Wilderness Festival's app has confirmed the set times for the main stage.

It is as follows:

Friday, 4 August

Wilderness Stage

3.35pm - 4.35pm - Jo Whiley's 90s Anthems

5.05pm - 5.50pm - Mae Stephens

6.20pm - 7.05pm - Joesef

7.35pm - 8.35pm - Confidence Man

9.15pm - 10.45pm - The Chemical Brothers

For the full lineup for each stage - you can download the Wilderness app via Google Play or App Store.

Saturday, 5 August

Wilderness Stage

3.35pm - 4.35pm - The Zombies

5.05pm - 5.50pm - GoGo Penguin

6.20pm - 7.05pm - Franc Moody

7.35pm - 8.35pm - Arlo Parks

9.15pm - 10.45pm - Christine and the Queens

Sunday, 6 August

Wilderness Stage

3.35pm - 4.35pm - Paul Simon's Graceland Re-Imagined by The London African Gospel Choir

5.05pm - 5.50pm - Flyte

6.20pm - 7.05pm - Pip Millett

7.35pm - 8.35pm - Sugababes

9.15pm - 10.45pm - Fatboy Slim

What will the weather be like?

The Met Office has issued a forecast for Charlbury this weekend. Mixed conditions are expected with potential for rain throughout the weekend.

Saturday is expected to see the heaviest rain, according to the forecast as of 2 August.

Can you get tickets for Wilderness Festival?