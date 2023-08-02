Happy Mondays, Noel Gallagher, Ian Brown and Travis will headline in 2023

Bingley Festival is just a few days away and promises a hug

Noel Gallagher, Ian Brown, Happy Mondays and Travis will headline throughout the weekend in West Yorkshire. The forecast is currently looking mixed, but the lineup is well worth braving the conditions!

Here's all you need to know:

What is the lineup and who are the headliners?

The full lineup for each day at Bingley Festival has been confirmed for 2023. Here is what to expect each day:

Thursday, 3 August (opening party)

Happy Mondays (headliner)

The Boo Radleys

Shambolics

Friday, 4 August

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds (headliner)

Jake Bugg

Kate Nash

Black Honey

Afflecks Palace

Somebody's Child

Andrew Cushin

Dead Pony

Liam Fender

The Kairds

Pale Blue Eyes

Kay Greyson

Luke Royalty

Anchor Lane

Sterling Press

Dude, My Dude

Reignmaker

Saturday, 5 August

Ian Brown (headliner)

Razorlight

The Cribs (special guest)

Little Man Tate

Sleeper

The Lancashire Hotpots

The Clause

Jealous Nostril

King No-One

Corella

Abbie Ozard

Girlband

Trampolene

Dea Matrona

Creeping Jean

Weekend Recovery

Queen Cult

Stanleys

Dirty Blonde

India Arkin

Cat Ryan

Tom Abisgold

Baltic

Little Quirks

Sunday, 6 August

Travis (headliner)

James Bay

The Zutons

New Model Army

Lottery Winners

Tribes

Hannah Grae

Nieve Ella

Victor Ray

Lizzie Esau

Tom A Smith

Calboa

The Sheratons

Everly Pregnant Brothers

Hi Sienna

Berries

Freddie & The Scenarios

Hourglvss

Shanghai Treason

Sad Boys Club

Shaun Ryder and Bez of the Happy Mondays. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Can you get tickets?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets are still available for Bingley Festival - including full weekend passes. Prices for a weekend ticket start at £159 each for Adults aged 16+, teen tickets cost £89 and child tickets cost £39.

Camping passes are also available for the festival and start at £49 for adults and £25 for concessions.

Fans can also get one day tickets which start at £25 for adults on Thursday, which has a more paired back lineup. For Friday, Saturday and Sunday the day passes cost £65 each for adults.

Tickets can be purchased via Bingley Festival's website.

Where is the festival located?

Bingley Festival takes place in West Yorkshire. The full address is: Bradford & Bingley Rugby Club, Wagon Lane, Bingley BD16 1LT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have a camping ticket, the campsite entrance can be found at: Aire View Avenue (off Bradford Road) BD16 1NS.

Weekend car parking is £45 plus booking fees. Day car parking is £15.00 plus booking fees for each day. Car parking must be purchased in advance.

The nearest train station is Bingley station. There are regular trains from all major cities.

Bradford Forster Square station to Bingley Station:

£3.40 Off peak return

£4.00 anytime day return

£3.00 single

What items are banned?

Festivalgoers are warned the following items are banned:

No flares or fireworks

No knives or weapons

No aerosols over 250 ml

No glass of any sort inc. perfumes/aftershaves

No flags, selfies sticks or poles of any sort

No large or golf umbrellas

No airhorns, megaphones or laser pens

No bikes, skateboards or scooters

No drones paper lanterns or inflatables

No camping chairs or inflatable chairs

What will the weather be like?

If you are planning on attending Bingley Festival this weekend, you might want to pack a rain coat and your wellingtons! The Met Office is forecasting rain for every day of the event currently.

Thursday

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Met Office has forecast that conditions will be sunny changing to light rain by lunchtime. Highs of 20C and lows of 14C are expected.

Friday

The forecast for Bingley on 4 August is: "Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning." Highs of 18C and lows of 12C are predicted.

Saturday

Met Office is currently forecasting a mixture of heavy rain and showers throughout the day on 5 August. Highs of 16C and lows of 11C are expected.