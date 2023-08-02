Bingley Festival is just a few days away and promises a hug
Noel Gallagher, Ian Brown, Happy Mondays and Travis will headline throughout the weekend in West Yorkshire. The forecast is currently looking mixed, but the lineup is well worth braving the conditions!
Here's all you need to know:
What is the lineup and who are the headliners?
The full lineup for each day at Bingley Festival has been confirmed for 2023. Here is what to expect each day:
Thursday, 3 August (opening party)
- Happy Mondays (headliner)
- The Boo Radleys
- Shambolics
Friday, 4 August
- Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds (headliner)
- Jake Bugg
- Kate Nash
- Black Honey
- Afflecks Palace
- Somebody's Child
- Andrew Cushin
- Dead Pony
- Liam Fender
- The Kairds
- Pale Blue Eyes
- Kay Greyson
- Luke Royalty
- Anchor Lane
- Sterling Press
- Dude, My Dude
- Reignmaker
Saturday, 5 August
- Ian Brown (headliner)
- Razorlight
- The Cribs (special guest)
- Little Man Tate
- Sleeper
- The Lancashire Hotpots
- The Clause
- Jealous Nostril
- King No-One
- Corella
- Abbie Ozard
- Girlband
- Trampolene
- Dea Matrona
- Creeping Jean
- Weekend Recovery
- Queen Cult
- Stanleys
- Dirty Blonde
- India Arkin
- Cat Ryan
- Tom Abisgold
- Baltic
- Little Quirks
Sunday, 6 August
- Travis (headliner)
- James Bay
- The Zutons
- New Model Army
- Lottery Winners
- Tribes
- Hannah Grae
- Nieve Ella
- Victor Ray
- Lizzie Esau
- Tom A Smith
- Calboa
- The Sheratons
- Everly Pregnant Brothers
- Hi Sienna
- Berries
- Freddie & The Scenarios
- Hourglvss
- Shanghai Treason
- Sad Boys Club
Can you get tickets?
Tickets are still available for Bingley Festival - including full weekend passes. Prices for a weekend ticket start at £159 each for Adults aged 16+, teen tickets cost £89 and child tickets cost £39.
Camping passes are also available for the festival and start at £49 for adults and £25 for concessions.
Fans can also get one day tickets which start at £25 for adults on Thursday, which has a more paired back lineup. For Friday, Saturday and Sunday the day passes cost £65 each for adults.
Tickets can be purchased via Bingley Festival's website.
Where is the festival located?
Bingley Festival takes place in West Yorkshire. The full address is: Bradford & Bingley Rugby Club, Wagon Lane, Bingley BD16 1LT.
If you have a camping ticket, the campsite entrance can be found at: Aire View Avenue (off Bradford Road) BD16 1NS.
Weekend car parking is £45 plus booking fees. Day car parking is £15.00 plus booking fees for each day. Car parking must be purchased in advance.
The nearest train station is Bingley station. There are regular trains from all major cities.
Bradford Forster Square station to Bingley Station:
- £3.40 Off peak return
- £4.00 anytime day return
- £3.00 single
What items are banned?
Festivalgoers are warned the following items are banned:
- No flares or fireworks
- No knives or weapons
- No aerosols over 250 ml
- No glass of any sort inc. perfumes/aftershaves
- No flags, selfies sticks or poles of any sort
- No large or golf umbrellas
- No airhorns, megaphones or laser pens
- No bikes, skateboards or scooters
- No drones paper lanterns or inflatables
- No camping chairs or inflatable chairs
What will the weather be like?
If you are planning on attending Bingley Festival this weekend, you might want to pack a rain coat and your wellingtons! The Met Office is forecasting rain for every day of the event currently.
Thursday
The Met Office has forecast that conditions will be sunny changing to light rain by lunchtime. Highs of 20C and lows of 14C are expected.
Friday
The forecast for Bingley on 4 August is: "Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning." Highs of 18C and lows of 12C are predicted.
Saturday
Met Office is currently forecasting a mixture of heavy rain and showers throughout the day on 5 August. Highs of 16C and lows of 11C are expected.
The rainy conditions will continue for the final day at Bingley Festival. The Met Office predicts: "Sunny changing to light showers in the afternoon." Highs of 18C and lows of 11C are forecast.