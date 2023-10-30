The Chemical Brothers next show will be at 3Arena Dublin

The door times for The Chemical Brothers remaining For That Beautiful Feeling shows have been confirmed.

Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands have been on the road across the UK and Ireland in support of their most recent album - of the same name. It has already included stops in Leeds, Manchester and Scotland.

The Chemical Brothers have three shows left on the tour and it will see them play arenas in Dublin, Birmingham and London in the coming days. The duo will be joined by a support act for the shows.

But when should you arrive at the venue for the concerts? Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors open for The Chemical Brothers?

The door times have been confirmed for the remaining shows on For That Beautiful Feeling tour. The Chemical Brothers will head to Dublin next before shows in Birmingham and London to round out the run of shows.

The timings for the concerts are as follows:

The Chemical Brothers

1 November - 3Arena, Dublin

The doors will open at 6.30pm with the show starting sometime after that. A support act will perform prior to The Chemical Brothers set.

3 November - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Doors at the Utilita Arena Birmingham will open at 6pm, the venue has confirmed. The concert will start at 6.30pm and the curfew is at 11pm.

4 November - The O2, London

The doors will open at 6.30pm, The O2 has confirmed. For the show in London, The Chemical Brothers will be joined by two support acts.

How long are The Chemical Brothers concerts?