The Sugababes and Freya Ridings - Live at Lincoln Castle: Review

The Sugababes were a big hit at Lincoln Castle

Sunshine, music and a setting cloaked in history - the place to be this summer for all music lovers is the beautiful Lincoln Castle.

I wasn’t prepared for just how stunning Live at Lincoln Castle would be. The stage had a festival style set up, perfectly framed by ivy covered castle walls. With the warmth of the late evening sun it felt like something out of a film.

Walking through the Castle archway there was a relaxed atmosphere. Some people had spread out with picnic blankets, there were plenty of food trucks and even an ice-cream van to keep you going.

Others perched further back on the grassy hill giving them a brilliant view of the stage without needing to get into the thick of the crowd.

Freya Ridings opened the show in a brilliant way | NW

Freya Ridings opened with her hit, Castles. The song couldn’t have been more perfect given our surroundings. A contrast to the headliner her set swelled with sweeping ballads.

DJ Spoony brought energy to the stage playing the classic crowd-pleasers. He took a few tracks to show the younger attendees what their parents used to rave to back in the day which got a good laugh – and some rolled eyes - from the crowd.

Lincoln Castle is an amazing summer concert venue | NW

The Sugababes brought brilliant stage presence. My favourite part was them recreating their original choreographies. They even played the music videos in the background for some extra nostalgia. They also surprised us by covering Lorde’s recent single, What Was That.

You can still catch headliners like Sting, Olly Murs, The Human League and Simple Minds at the castle until June 28.

For those who don’t live locally, timings aligned perfectly with getting the train after work and being back at the station just in time for the last train home. Just make sure you wear comfortable shoes for getting up Steep Hill!

Live at Lincoln Castle is the most magical way to enjoy the long summer evenings. Take the chance whilst the good weather lasts!