Alpine heaven in Andermatt | NW

Nestled in the heart of the Swiss Alps, Andermatt is a hidden gem that offers a perfect blend of natural beauty, rich history and modern luxury.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travelling to Switzerland has always been on my bucket list. However, I hadn’t imagined that my first trip would be to a quaint alpine village like Andermatt.

Landing in Zurich, I was a bit apprehensive about navigating the Swiss rail system - especially coming from the chaotic UK trains. However, the SBB Mobile app made the process seamless. Despite three train changes, I was guided every step of the way. Even down to small details like the route from one platform to another. The trains were punctual, clean and offered unbeatable panoramic views of the Swiss countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To my surprise, a coffee from the machine on board cost me less than £2. Clearly my expectations for the cost of this trip were misguided.

Andermatt itself greeted me with a charming blend of classic architecture and modern developments. The village has undergone significant changes in recent years, evolving from a former army base into a thriving tourist destination.

In the old town you can look out for traditional houses adorned with fish-scale like exteriors. I was surprised to find out that each scale is individually nailed into place!

The highlight of my trip was attending the inaugural High Peak Festival. Just 10 minutes walk from Andermatt station, it was incredibly accessible. The set up was intimate, with a single main tent. With an impressive line up, featuring hip-hop legends like Eve, Timbaland, Busta Rhymes and Xzibit, it was amazing to get so close to the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival was definitely the highlight of my trip to Andermatt | NW

The crowd were respectful yet enthusiastic, a refreshing change from the often rowdy UK festival scenes. But be prepared for your clothes smelling of cigarette smoke!

Following the hip-hop festival this Spring, Autumn brings another Andermatt festival with a twist. The Bash is an annual festival that blends classic music with contrasting genres. This year this will be a collaboration between Swiss hip-hop artist Bligg and the Swiss Orchestra, conducted by Lena-Lisa Wüstendörfer. Known for its exceptional acoustics and modern design, the event will be hosted at Andermatt’s Concert Hall. An ideal location for such innovative performances.

I had the pleasure of spending my stay at The Chedi Andermatt. A five-star hotel that seamlessly blends Asian-inspired design with Alpine charm. I was greeted at the front desk with a hot towel, tea and delightful ice-cream bite.

Staying in a deluxe room I relished the spacious balcony and its stunning mountain views. With a state of the art sound system, rainfall shower and room service breakfast all included, I looked forward to returning home almost as much as I did heading to the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everything at the Chedi is well thought out and of impeccable quality. From the many lounge areas to the stellar cocktails and ski butlers. It certainly had an air of quiet privacy. The hotel’s award winning mountain spa provided the perfect space to relax and unwind.

Whilst The Chedi advertises 6 restaurants and bars, two with Michelin stars, the place that captured my heart was Biselli. A cosy restaurant in the heart of the new town. The head chef, Mohammad from Senegal, brings a unique fusion of French and Caribbean influences to the menu. The beef tenderloin was succulent, paired with airy mashed potato and a harmonious blend of flavours. It’s a real talent to create dishes that are both comforting and sophisticated. Undoubtedly my favourite dining experience during my time in Andermatt and a place to add to your list.

Beyond the festival and good food, Andermatt offers a plethora of activities. Really an all year round destination, the region is well loved for its cycling routes. From the challenging Gotthard Pass to the scenic Witenwasser Valley, it caters to both seasoned cyclists and beginners.

Despite packing my sallopettes, I quickly realised that the April conditions weren’t ideal for beginners like me. The Gemsstock lift was still open but famous for its steep black runs and off-piste terrain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst gentler slopes can be found in the Nätschen area, there wasn’t much snow on the lower altitude slopes. I had instant respect for those wandering around the town in their ski gear, knowing they must be returning from the adrenaline pumping descents.

The beautiful pool area | NW

The locals talked fondly of the recent investment in Andermatt and the endless activities available. They shared their favourite takes of hikes following local folklore, golfing and historical sites that offer insight into the region’s past. It’s worth a visit just to wander along the river Reuss that flows through the village.

Reflecting on my trip, Andermatt stands out as a versatile destination that caters to a diverse range of interests. Whether you prefer classical music or contemporary, taking on the great outdoors or appreciating the view from a heated pool, this village is for you. It truly is an alpine haven.