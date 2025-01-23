Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The iconic singer Tina Turner died in May 2023 from natural causes at her home in Switzerland.

A lost Tina Turner song is set to be released two years after the singer died. The single ‘Hot For You Baby’, originally intended for Turner's breakthrough 1984 album Private Dancer, has been rediscovered after lying dormant for 40 years.

According to reports, the song was recorded at the Capitol Studios in Hollywood but was ultimately left off the album. It’s set to be released and the first play of the track was on BBC Radio 2's Breakfast Show with Mark Goodier on Thursday morning. Speaking on his radio show Mark said: “To have something new to hear from Tina Turner is a treat for fans of all generations and a reminder of her unique talent.”

Tina Turner on stage at Sheffield's Don Valley Stadium in July 1996 | Sheffield Newspapers

Tina Turner rose to fame as the lead singer of the husband-wife duo Ike & Tina Turner before launching a successful career as a solo performer and becoming one of the greatest icons of all time. She died from natural causes at home in Switzerland - after battling health conditions including cancer, a stroke and kidney failure.

The singer’s life was turned into a musical ‘The Tina Turner Musical’ which depicts her life from her humble beginnings to her transformation into a superstar featuring her greatest hits.

Hot For You Baby will be released on March 21 as part of a special anniversary edition.

