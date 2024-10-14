Pop Idol star Zoe Birkett reveals lifelong health condition but says she’s finally got her ‘life back’
Pop Idol singer Zoe Birkett, 39, appeared on Monday’s Loose Women and opened up about her health condition she suffered for years.
The singer was just 16 when she first appeared on the singing competition alongside Will Young, Gareth Gates and the late Darius Danesh. Zoe came fourth in the competition and just missed out on the final.
Behind the scenes, Zoe Birkett was suffering a painful health condition of severe Osteoarthritis. Her bones grinded together so much that she couldn't tie her own shoelaces.
Speaking to the Loose Women ladies Zoe said: “I’ve never known my life not being in pain, I think being from the north east you just get on with it.” She added “At 13 my hip came out the socket and I had to have three pins put into my hip.”
The singer explained that the pain was so severe her back would give way and after a scan it was revealed she had “severe bone on bone Osteoarthritis.” At the age of 35, Zoe Birkett underwent a complete hip replacement and was one of the youngest people in the country to have the operation.
Since her operation, Zoe said she wished she had got the surgery done years ago and said: “ I feel like I’ve got my whole life back again.” The singer has returned to performing and is currently starring as Tina Turner in ‘The Tina Turner Musical’ at the Aldwych theatre in London.
