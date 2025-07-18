Tom Grennan will be holding an exclusive gig at his adopted city of Coventry.

Grennan, who is originally from Bedford, said: "I've got such a connection with Coventry. I feel like I've just been taken in as one of your own."

His association with the city comes through his grandmother, who lives there, but he said "the attitude that Coventry people have is my same attitude". The upcoming tour does not include a show in Coventry and he said he had received a lot of messages from people asking why not.

So, the singer is now holding a gig in Coventry before his tour kicks off. The singer said his plan was to "open up a rehearsal for people to come to and basically make it a gig".

The show will feature songs from his new album and be an opportunity to try things out ahead of a tour, which starts in September. It will be held in an exhibition hall at Coventry's CBS Arena on 29 August, with a reduced capacity and tickets are due to go on sale at 11:00 BST on Friday.

He promised to perform requests from the audience and chat to people. He also said he wanted to "hear their take on the album" and his planned set list for the tour, to inform his decision-making.