Travis Scott will be joined by Teezo Touchdown for Circus Maximus shows

Travis Scott is joined by a support act for Circus Maximus shows. Picture: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Live Nation

Travis Scott has confirmed his support act for the Circus Maximus arena shows. The door times have been announced by the venues and tickets went on sale in October.

The tour is Travis Scott's first one since the Astroworld Festival tragedy. It also comes following the release of the rap star's fourth album Utopia earlier in 2023.

Before the headline act takes to the stage each night, an opening act will perform. Here's all you need to know:

Who is Travis Scott's support act?

The special guest joining the rap star for his Circus Maximus shows will be Teezo Touchdown. The artist will be opening the show for each of the concerts on the tour, it has been confirmed.

Who is Teezo Touchdown?

Teezo Touchdown is a rapper hailing from Beaumont, Texas and is known for appearing on the track Amen with Drake - as well as Travis Scott's Modern Jam. Born Aaron Lashane Thomas, the 31-year-old has just released his debut album Ho Do You Sleep at Night? in September of this year.