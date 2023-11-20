Travis Scott's Circus Maximus tour will come to Moody Center in Austin, TX next

The door times for Travis Scott's huge Circus Maximus arena shows have been confirmed by the venues. Tickets for the concerts went on sale in October and it is his first tour since the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

The tour comes following the release of Travis Scott's fourth album Utopia earlier in 2023. He has been joined by a support act for the shows.

Fans who have tickets to the upcoming gigs in November might be wondering what to expect from timings for the shows. Here's all you need to know:

What are the door times for Travis Scott?

Travis Scott's Circus Maximus tour continues (credit: Cactus Jack)

The venues for his remaining shows in November have confirmed the timings for concerts. We will update this article with the December door times in the coming weeks:

Moody Center, Austin - November 21 & 22

The parking lot will open at 5pm, local time, and the doors will open at 7pm CT. The concert is set to begin at 8pm, the venue has confirmed.

Kaseya Center, Miami - November 27

The doors will open at 7pm, local time, the venue has confirmed. Fans can expect the show at Kaseya Center to start at 8pm.

How long is a Travis Scott concert?

The rap star has been on the road with his Circus Maximus tour since mid-October. It gives fans plenty of points of reference for what to expect for the remaining arena shows.

Travis Scott's sets on the tour have lasted around 90 minutes. He performs around 25 songs each night, based on averages from across the tour.