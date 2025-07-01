A pop star has paid tribute to her famous dad, who has died.

Plato Contostavlos has passed away. Known as Steve, he was the keyboard player in the band Mungo Jerry, who were responsible for the hit In the Summertime, which was a number one in 1970 - although Steve joined the band after the single’s release.

Steve was the father of N-Dubz singer and solo artist Tulisa, who posted a tribute on her Instagram page saying: “Love you pops, rest in peace. Forever my father’s daughter.”

She added a heart and a white dove emoji.

N-Dubz, a hip-hop trio who had 11 UK top 40 singles, also featured Dappy, who is Tulisa’s cousin and Steve’s nephew. Dappy’s dad Byron, Steve’s brother, played bass in Mungo Jerry.