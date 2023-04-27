The South Korean girl group is made up of nine members - Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu

South Korean girl group Twice will be making their way to the UK as part of the European leg of their Ready to Be tour, which will also see them stopping off in countries like Australia, Paris, Berlin and a number of the states in America.

The group formed as part of the 2015 reality show called Sixteen, with 16 contestants battling it out to secure a spot in the girl group. Twice is made up of members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, and they debuted later that year in October with their EP The Story Begins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since debuting in 2015, Twice have released three Korean albums (Twicetagram in 2017, Eyes Wide Open in 2020 and Formula of Love: O+T=<3 in 2021) and four Japanese albums (BDZ in 2018, &Twice in 2019, Perfect World in 2021 and Celebrate in 2022). Earlier this year, Twice bagged the award for Breakthrough Artist at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event in March - the first time female K-Pop has won the title.

Some of their biggest songs, per Spotify streaming numbers, include Moonlight Sunrise, Set Me Free, Talk that Talk, The Feels and What is Love.

This is everything you need to know.

Dates and venues

Twice will stop off in the UK for one show during their Ready to Be tour. They will be performing at The O2 in London on Friday 8 September.

Girl group TWICE performs on stage during the 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards on January 23, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Full details of their tour goes as follows:

3 May – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

6 May – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

13-14 May – Yanmar Stadium Nagai, Osaka

20-21 May – Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo

10 June – Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles

13 June – Oakland Arena, Oakland

16 June – Tacoma Dome, Seattle

21 June – Globe Life Field, Dallas

24 June – Toyota Center, Houston

28 June – United Center, Chicago

2 July – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

6 July – Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford

9 July – Truist Park, Atlanta

10 July – Los Angeles, California, Sofi Stadium

2 September – Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

8 September – O2 Arena, London

11 September – Accor Arena, Paris

14 September – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

23 September – Impact Arena, Bangkok

30 September – Philippine Arena, Bulacan

Are tickets available for the London show?

Twice tickets for the London gig are being released in three batches - the Live Nation presale, the O2 Priority presale and the general sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Live Nation presale started at 10am on Thursday 27 April and will run until 9am on Friday 28 April. The O2 Priority presale began at 10am on Wednesday 26 April and will also run until 9am on Friday 28 April.

The general sale for those who weren’t able to get tickets during the presale periods will begin at 10am on Friday 28 April.

You can get your tickets via Ticketmaster.

A maximum of six tickets per person per household applies.

How much are tickets?

The London show will be fully seated, with ticketed priced at the following: