Netflix music documentary WHAM! proved to be a success for the streamer - the film debuted at number one in the UK for the site's most watched films, and remains in the top 10 more than a week after its release.

The 90-minute documentary chronicles the remarkable rise to fame of 80s pop sensation, Wham!, and the duo's personal struggles. It is narrated by former band mates Andrew Ridgeley an late George Michael, who performed together from 1981 until Michael decided to call time on the band in 1986.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Announcing the news on Twitter, Ridgeley wrote: I am delighted to bring you the news that WHAM!, the documentary film, is coming to Netflix. It is a genuinely authentic account of WHAM!’s meteoric ascent to success and of how WHAM! came to find such a special place in the hearts of many.”

This is everything you need to know about Netflix's WHAM! documentary and what happened to the iconic pair, Andrew Ridgeley an late George Michael:

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley

What happens in WHAM!?

The upcoming documentary tells the extraordinary journey of Ridgeley and Michael, who started as teenage best friends, before going on to create a collection of iconic pop anthems, including 'Club Tropicana,' 'Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,' and 'Last Christmas.'

The British pop duo formed in 1981, before bursting onto the music scene in 1982 with their debut album 'Fantastic,' which spawned the hit singles 'Young Guns (Go for It!)' and 'Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do).' Their music blended catchy pop hooks with elements of disco and funk, captivating audiences with their energetic performances and vibrant personalities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid their rise to stardom, Wham! achieved a significant milestone by becoming the inaugural Western pop act to perform in China. Their groundbreaking concert in China marked a remarkable moment in music history and solidified their global impact.

Wham! left an indelible mark on 1980s pop culture with their infectious melodies, energetic performances, and stylish image. Their music continues to resonate with audiences, and their legacy as a dynamic pop duo remains influential in the realm of popular music.

Directed by Chris Smith and produced by John Battsek and Simon Halfon, the film provides an opportunity to delve into the personal archives of Ridgeley and Michael, granting viewers unprecedented access through a treasure trove of exclusive footage, including never-before-seen clips, as well as rare, candid interviews that offer insights and stories never heard before.

What happened to George Michael?

Michael decided to break up the band in 1986 because he wanted to go solo and target a more sophisticated audience. He later spoke negatively of his time in the band, complaining of the media pressure and alleging he and Ridgeley were mistreated financially.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After leaving Wham! he had success as a soloist but struggled in his personal life - he was arrested in 1998 for engaging in a 'lewd act' in a public toilet, and came out as gay following the incident. He struggled with substance abuse for years and was arrested several times over drug related incidents.

George Michael died on 25 December - Christmas Day - in 2016. The cause of his death was determined to be natural, resulting from heart failure.

George Michael died on Christmas Day 2016

What happened to Andrew Ridgeley?

Ridgeley had less success on his own - after a brief spell at racing and acting, he released his only solo album, Son of Albert, in 1990. The album failed to chart, and Ridgeley left the music scene.

He has since lived a life outside of the limelight, stating that he didn't like the lack of privacy that came with music stardom. He has lived in Cornwall for the last 30 years and is a keen cyclists - in the few occasions that he does make media appearances, it is generally to promote a charity cycle ride he is involved in.

What songs feature on Netflix's WHAM! documentary?

The documentary features Wham!'s greatest hits including:

Club Tropicana

Careless Whisper

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

Wake Me Up Before You Go Go

When is WHAM! on Netflix?

Advertisement

Advertisement