Divergent actor Theo James is tipped to play Wham! singer George Michael in an upcoming big-budget biopic film about the late star’s life

Theo James is reportedly a favourite to play the late Wham! Singer George Michael in an upcoming musical biopic of the star’s life. The actor, well-known for playing the villain Cameron, an infuriating finance bro and love rat, on The White Lotus, could make a big return to the silver screen.

Now it appears that James may have bagged a lead role in a big-budget movie as more information about the George Michael movie comes to light - and James has previously expressed interest in playing the singer, stating he would ‘love’ to do so. This is everything we know about the movie so far:

Theo James (right) is tipped to play singer George Michael in an upcoming biopic

Who is Theo James?

Theo James, 38, is an English actor best known for playing Four in the Divergent sci-fi action trilogy. His breakout role came as Detective Walter Clark in the 2013 CBS crime drama series Golden Boy.

James’ other roles include voicing Hector in the animated vampire drama series Castlevania, playing Sidney Parker in the Jane Austen period drama adaptation Sandion, and starring as Henry DeTamble in The Time Traveller’s Wife.

Most recently, he played Cameron Sullivan in the second season of popular HBO comedy drama The White Lotus. James is due to star alongside Giancarlo Esposito and Vinnie Jones in The Gentlemen, a TV series based on the 2019 Guy Ritchie action comedy of the same name.

Is Theo James playing George Michael in a new movie?

The White Lotus star is reportedly due to play pop singer George Michael in an upcoming £85 million biopic about the star’s life. The Last Christmas singer died on Christmas Day 2016, aged 53 from a heart condition. He formed the iconic pop duo Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley in 1981 - their biggest hits include Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, and Careless Whisper.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley of Wham!

According to the Daily Mail, an insider said: “The script is in the final stages and producers are looking for their leading man. Theo’s name is the one on everyone’s lips. He would be perfect for the part. This is George’s story, warts and all.”

Recent music biopics have done well at the box office - Rocketman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Elvis have collectively banked over $1.4 billion. The as yet untitled George Michael biopic is expected to tell the complete story of the singer without glossing over darker periods of his life, including his drug use.

James hasn’t officially signed on for the film but he is believed to be the heavy favourite for the role. Both actors have Greek heritage - George’s birth name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, while Theo was born Theodore Peter James Kinnaird Taptiklis. Speaking on a US TV show last week, Theo said of playing the singer: “Oh yeah, I would love that. He is an icon. He is a bit Greek and I am a bit Greek.”.

When is the release date of the George Michael biopic?