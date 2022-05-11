The Time Traveler’s Wife, starring Rose Leslie and Theo James, is a new adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel of the same name

The Time Traveler’s Wife, a new adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel of the same name, is coming to Sky and NOW TV in the UK on Monday May 16.

The series, which stars Rose Leslie as Claire and Theo James as Henry, has been adapted by Steven Moffat, who previously wrote for Doctor Who and Sherlock.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Time Traveler’s Wife.

What is it about?

The Time Traveler’s Wife is about a woman called Claire, married to a man called Henry. Their marriage is an unusual one, disrupted by a strange genetic condition of Henry’s – he time travels uncontrollably.

Henry disappears in one time and reappears (naked and disoriented) in another. It means his life happens to him in the wrong order – so when he meets Claire for the first time at 28, she’s already known an older version of him since she was a young child.

The series charts their marriage, and all the difficulties that Henry’s time travelling causes for them.

Who stars in The Time Traveler’s Wife?

Rose Leslie as Clare and Theo James as Henry in The Time Traveler’s Wife (Credit: HBO)

Rose Leslie stars as Claire, the eponymous wife. Leslie is probably best-known for playing the wildling in Game of Thrones, but you might also recognise her from more recent starring roles in BBC’s submarine crime drama Vigil, or the legal satire The Good Fight.

Theo James plays Henry, the time traveller. James is best-known for a lead role in the Divergent film series, in which he played Tobias ‘Four’ Eaton, but since then he’s also starred in Sanditon and The Witcher.

They’re joined by Kate Siegal (Midnight Mass) as Henry’s mother Annette, Desmin Borges (You’re the Worst) as Gomez, Michael Park (Stranger Things) as Philip Abshire, Jaime Ray Newman (Veronica Mars) as Lucille Abshire, and Will Brill (The OA) as Ben amongst others.

Who writes and directs The Time Traveler’s Wife?

The Time Traveler’s Wife was written by former Doctor Who showrunner and Sherlock creator Steven Moffat.

The series has been directed by David Nutter, who’s previously won Emmys for his work on Game of Thrones.

Is there a trailer for The Time Traveler’s Wife?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

Is it based on a book?

Yes, it is. The series is an adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s 2003 novel of the same name. Niffenegger is also well-known as the author of books such as Her Fearful Symmetry (2009) and Raven Girl (2013).

Audrey Niffenegger is American, which is why it’s “Time Traveler” rather than the British “Time Traveller”.

The Time Traveler’s Wife was previously adapted into a film in 2009, starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams.

When and how can I watch The Time Traveler’s Wife?

In the UK, The Time Traveler’s Wife will be available to watch on Sky and NOW TV from Monday 16 May.

In the US, The Time Traveler’s Wife will be available to watch on HBO from Sunday 15 May.

How many episodes is The Time Traveler’s Wife?

The Time Traveler’s Wife is six episodes in total.

Why should I watch The Time Traveler’s Wife?