Camp Bestival is being held in Dorset this weekend

Camp Bestival will kick off in Dorset in just a few hours.

Music fans will begin arriving and the action will start on Thursday (27 July) with huge performances and family friendly sets scheduled throughout the weekend. The festival will culminate with a fireworks display on Sunday (30 July).

But what is the lineup and schedule for Camp Bestival? Here's what you need to know:

What is the lineup and stage times for Camp Bestival?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The organisers have confirmed the schedule for main stages at Camp Bestival this weekend. It is as follows:

Thursday, 27 July

Caravanserai: The Waltzers

5pm - 6pm - DJ Chris Tofu

6pm - 7pm - Cirque Bijou

7pm - 8pm - Funke and the Two Tone Baby

8pm - 9pm - Junior Jungle

9pm - 9.45pm - Yonder Folk

9.45pm - 10.15pm - Cirque Bijou

10.15pm - 11pm - Thrill Collins

11pm - 12am - Rob Da Bank, Arlo & DJ Chris Tofu

Caravanersai: The Camionettes

6pm - 7pm - Thrill Collins

7pm - 8pm - Mini Da Minx

8pm - 9pm - Mango Django DJs

10pm - 11pm - DJ B*llocks

HMS Camp Bestival

For the full lineup for all the stages, you can download the Camp Bestival app via the App Store or Google Play.

PLUS a chance for one lucky attending family to WIN A TICKET TO CAMP BESTIVAL. The randomly chosen family will be announced/contacted during the event.

Friday, 28 July

The Castle Stage

11am- 11.30am - Mister Maker & The Utah Saints

11.45am - 12.45pm - The Splash Test Dummies

1pm - 1.45pm - Koo Koo Kanga Roo

2.15pm - 3pm - Sam Redmore & The Tropical Soundclash Allstars

3.30pm - 4.30pm - Hot Dub Time Machine

5pm - 5.45pm - Elvana: Elvis Fronted Nirvana

6.15pm - 7pm - Scouting For Girls

7.30pm - 8.15pm - Ella Henderson

8.45pm - 9.45pm - Sophie Ellis-Bextor

10.30pm - 11.45pm - The Kooks

The Big Top

10am - 11.15am - Rascal Raves

11.30am - 12pm - Beans on Toast kids set

12.30pm - 1pm - Joshu

1.30pm - 2.15pm - The Trip

2.45pm - 3.30pm - Hip Hop Karaoke

4pm - 4.45pm - Beans on Toast

5.15pm - 6pm - Goldie Lookin Chain

6.30pm - 7.15pm - Caity Baser

7.45pm - 8.30pm - CMAT

9pm - 9.45pm - Sam Tompkins

10.15pm - 11.30pm - Bongo's Bingo

12am - 1am - Silent Disco: Sombrero Sound System V Lost & Found

1am - 2am - Silent Disco: Jethro Watson V Josh Peverly

For the full lineup for all the stages, you can download the Camp Bestival app via the App Store or Google Play.

Saturday, 29 July

The Castle Stage

11am - 11.36am - Cosmic Kids Yoga Live with Jamie

12.10am - 12.30am - Mr Tumble

1.30pm - 2.15pm - Dick and Dom

2.45pm - 3.35pm - The Longest Johns

4.05pm - 4.30pm - Rhythm of the 90s

5.15pm - 6pm - The Bootleg Beatles

6pm - 7pm - Church Silence

7.05pm - 8.05pm - The Cuban Brothers

8.35pm - 9.35pm - Sam Ryder

10.20pm - 11.30pm - Grace Jones

The Big Top

10am - 11am - Rascal Raves

11.20am - 12pm - Wallace & Gromit Movie

12.30pm - 1.30pm - Comedy Club 4 Kids

1.45pm - 2.15pm - The Stencil Pencils

2.45pm - 3.30pm - Big Child Man Child

4pm - 4.45pm - Brad Stank

5.15pm - 6pm - East 17 Christmas Special

6pm - 7pm - Church Silence

7pm - 7.45pm - Etta Marcus

8.05pm - 8.30pm - Stereo MC's

9.20pm - 10.05pm - Mr Wilson's Second Liners

10.30pm - 12am - Dick and Dom's Massive Rave

12.30am - 2am - Silent Disco: Junior Jungle V Shit Disco

Sunday, 30 July

The Castle Stage

11.30am - 12.30pm - Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain

1pm - 1.30pm - Mr Motivator

2pm - 2.45pm - Fake Bush

3.10pm - 3.35pm - The Dolly Show

4.25pm - 5.25pm - Melanie C

5.55pm - 7.10pm - Jo Whiley's Festival Anthems

7.45pm - 8.45pm - Confidence Man

9.15pm - 10.15pm - Craig David Presents TSS

10.35pm - 10.50pm - Son Et Lumiere Castle Fireworks Spectacular

The Big Top

10am - 11.15am - Rascal Raves

11.30am - 12.30pm - Comedy Club 4 Kids

1pm - 1.45pm - Kara Marni

2.15pm - 3pm - Bellah Mae

3.15pm - 4.15pm - Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain

4.35pm - 4.30pm - Bobbin

4.30pm - 5.35pm - Paul Zerdin

6pm - 6.45pm - Sinful Maggie

7.05pm - 7.30pm - Junior Jungle

8.20pm - 9pm - Bowie Disco

9.30pm - 11pm - Club De Fromage

11pm - 1am - Dub Pistols DJ Set