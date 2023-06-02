Kelly Rowland, Years and Years and Loreen are among the artists on the bill for Mighty Hoopla

Pop legends and a recent Eurovision winner will be performing at Mighty Hoopla this weekend.

The popular music festival is returning to London and promises to be another extravaganza for fans. An estimated 30,000 people are expected to descend on the capital for this year's event.

There will be more than 200 artists performing across 10 stages throughout the weekend. Our sister website LondonWorld has an indepth look at all the key information festivalgoers need to know before Mighty Hoopla starts.

But who is performing on the main stages - and what are the set times?

When and where is Mighty Hoopla?

The festival will take place at Brockwell Park in London on Saturday, 3 June, and Sunday, 4 June.

What is the lineup and stage times for Mighty Hoopla on Saturday?

The pop music festival will kick-off with a stacked lineup for Saturday, 3 June. Here is when the acts will perform on the main stage:

Saturday, 3 June

Main Stage

1.15pm - 1.40pm - Chinchilla

2.10pm - 2.45pm - Rose Gray

3.10pm - 3.40pm - Flo

4.10pm - 4.40pm - Nadine Coyle

5.30pm - 6.10pm - Aqua

7pm - 7.40pm - Natasha Bedingfield

8.20pm- 9pm - Kelis

9.45pm - 10.30pm - Kelly Rowland

For the full lineup and set times you can download the Woov Mighty Hoopla app from App Store, Play Store and other similar options.

Who will perform on Sunday?

The festival will continue for a second day of pop music delight in London. Here is the lineup and stage times for the main stage of Mighty Hoopla on Sunday:

Sunday, 4 June

Main stage

12.45pm - 1.05pm - Big Wett

1.30pm - 1.55pm - Leo Kalyan

2.20pm - 2.50pm - Gloria Groove

3.20pm - 4pm - Dagny

4pm - 4.20pm - Loreen

4.35pm - 5.15pm - Confidence Man

5.45pm - 6.30pm - Jake Shears

7.15pm - 8pm - Roisin Murphy

8.45pm - 10pm - Years and Years