A-list celebrities can expect to receive an array of luxury items and a trip away in their BRIT Awards 2025 goody bag.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The likes of Sam Fender, JADE, Teddy Swims and Myles Smith will be performing at the BRIT Awards 2025. The show will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall. Comedian Jack hosted the awards ceremony in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. He said: “They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that is absolutely the case with The BRIT Awards - it is my favourite night of the year, and I am delighted to be invited back to host in 2025.”

The full list of performers includes Sabrina Carpenter, JADE, The Last Dinner Party, Myles Smith, Teddy Swims, Sam Fender and Lola Young.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were reports that the band One Direction might reunite on stage at the BRIT Awards 2025 as a tribute to the late Liam Payne, but this will reportedly not happen. A tribute to Liam Payne is however set to take place.

Jack Whitehall will be hosting the BRIT Awards 2025. What’s included in the official BRIT Awards 2025 goody bag? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Celebrity guests will be treated to a goody bag at the BRIT Awards 2025 which I am in no doubt they are looking forward to receiving. According to the BRIT Awards 2025’s website, stars attending can expect to receive the following items:

The Primrose maxi bag by Jack French London. It is described as “ a ‘velvety’ soft leather bag, with a striking python snakeskin print that is finished wonderfully with imperial purple lining, giving that sense of self-indulgent glamour.”

Twenty8 men’s holdall bag by just4leather. The new label has been described as ‘James Dean meets James Bond.’

A limited edition Karaoke kit by Lucky Voice

Crafted journals by Paperblanks

Ladies’ jewellery by Ti Sento Milano

Cufflinks by Highland Angel

E-cigarettes by SKYCIG

Scarves by Emma J Shipley

Bamboo eyewear by Colin Leslie

Headphones by JBL

Perfume and cologne by Hugo Boss

An overnight break for two at either Chewton Glen or Cliveden.