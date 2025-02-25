The biggest names in music will be descending on London to celebrate the best music releases from the last year.

The BRIT Awards are back, with hoist Jack Whitehall set to bring The O2 bash to living room screens all over the country this weekend. Stars such as Charli xcx, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Fender and many more are expected to attend the UK’s biggest night in music.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big event.

When is The BRIT Awards 2025?

The BRIT Awards 2025 will take place on Saturday, March 1. ITV will be covering the star-studded ceremony, with live coverage starting from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX, as well as on STV and STV Player in Scotland.

The show is available to watch internationally on the BRITs YouTube channel.

Who is nominated at The BRIT Awards 2025?

Charli xcx leads the nominations, picking up five nods for her cultural breakthrough album Brat. Charli topped the charts for the second time in June 2024 with her sixth studio album, spawning top-10 hits such as Sympathy Is A Knife, Apple and Guess.

Dua Lipa, The Last Dinner Party and Ezra Collective follow Charli in the nomination list, with four nods each. Dua Lipa’s nominations come in the British Album Of The Year for her 2024 record Radical Optimism, as well as picking up nominations for Song Of The Year, British Artist of The Year and Best Pop Act.

The Last Dinner Party, who will also be performing on the evening, received nominations in the categories Best British Group, Album Of The Year, Best Alternative/Rock Act and Best New Artist. Jazz outfit Ezra Collective picked up nominations in British Album of the Year, Best British Group, Best Alternative/Rock Act, and Best New Artist.

A full list of nominees is available here.

Who is performing at The BRIT Awards 2025?

The performers for this year’s ceremony have been confirmed by organisers. The full list of performers include:

Sabrina Carpenter

JADE

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Teddy Swims

Sam Fender

Lola Young

Myles Smith has already been announced as this year’s recipient of the BRITs Rising Star award. As is tradition for the Rising Star recipient, Myles will take to the stage to perform.

Rumours swirled earlier this year that the remaining members of One Direction were set to reunite on the BRITs stage as part of a tribute to Liam Payne following his death in October 2024. However, these reports have been rubbished by sources, who said that the boys will not be taking to the stage, but a tribute to the late singer will still be taking place.

Can you still vote on The BRIT Awards 2025?

Unfortunately for fans, the public voting window has closed for this year’s ceremony. The public vote was opened between Friday, January 31 and Friday, February 14 and fans could vote for their favourite acts in the Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Pop Act, and R&B Act categories.

Winners will be announced during the live broadcast.