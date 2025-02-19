Sabrina Carpenter is coming to the UK on tour | Getty Images for The Recording A

Sabrina Carpenter will play a second headline show at British Summer Time festival this summer after selling out her first date.

The US pop star, 25, is set to return to the Hyde Park stage in London on Sunday July 6 following her July 5 show, with special musical guests Clairo and Beabadoobee also on the line-up.

It comes after Carpenter secured her first two Grammy awards earlier this month, picking up best pop vocal album award for her sixth studio record Short n’ Sweet and best pop solo performance award for her summer hit Espresso.

The Disney child star was nominated for six Grammys in total including best new artist, record of the year for Espresso, song of the year for pop earworm Please Please Please and album of the year for Short n’ Sweet.

The US singer also entertained the Grammy audience with a theatrical medley of hit tracks from her winning album.

Disco bop Espresso, which spent seven weeks at the top of the UK charts, was also named the biggest song of 2024 by BBC Radio 1, beating the likes of Charli XCX and Chappell Roan to the title.

Carpenter gained prominence starring on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World as a teenager and released her debut album Eyes Wide Open in 2015 on Hollywood Records.

She later signed to Island Records and released her gold-certified fifth studio album, Emails I Can’t Send, through them.

It featured the hit track Feather, which became her first UK top 20 single.

She has been performing in venues across the world for her Short n’ Sweet Tour since September, attracting attention for her theatrical performances and glitzy outfits.

Carpenter also recently warmed up crowds at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour as a support act in Latin America, Australia and Singapore.

The British Summer Time festival will also see pop singers Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan headline, as well as country star Zach Bryan and Jeff Lynne’s ELO.

Last year’s festival saw headline performances from the likes of Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks, R&B singer SZA, pop artist Robbie Williams and country pop star Shania Twain.

Tickets for the July 6 show will go on general sale at 10am on Monday February 24.