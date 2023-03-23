The 90s hit-makers are set to support Busted on the band's 20th anniversary tour

Hanson are joining Busted on tour. (Credit: Getty Images)

Excitement is high amongst nineties kids as UK pop rock band Busted announced a special 20th anniversary tour.

The band made the announcement on 23 March, with the original trio of Matt Willis, Charlie Simpson and James Bourne visiting cities such as Glasgow, London and Manchester as they celebrate two years in the industry. Fans won't only be enjoying the 'Crashed the Wedding' hit-makers this autumn - as the support act has been announced.

Hanson are due to join them on the anniversary tour. The band is one of the most iconic 1990s music acts and will be sure to bring an extra spoonful of nostalgia to the tour.

Here's everything you need to know about Hanson and where they are now.

Who is in Hanson?

The band was formed in 1992 in Oklahoma. Brothers Issac, Taylor and Zac were founding members and are still full members in the band.

The siblings second name 'Hanson' is where the eponymous name for the group comes from.

What is Hanson's biggest song?

There's no doubt that anyone who was around in the 1990s recognises the dulcet tones of Hanson. Their worldwide hit 'MMMBop' was released in 1997.

It was a smash hit in the US, reaching number one and being nominated for two Grammy Awards. It also reached number one in the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, New Zealand and six other countries.

Although they never reached the same success with follow-up singles, Hanson still enjoy a successful career and regularly play live shows. The band have had eight UK Top 40 singles and have sold 16 million records worldwide.

How many albums have Hanson released?

Throughout their career spanning three decades, Hanson have released a total of 10 studio albums. Three of these albums have reached the US Top 20 charts.

