The Super Bowl LIX is taking place on Sunday February 9 and the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the Super Bowl LIX. The Super Bowl Halftime Show is always a highlight and this year, Kendrick Lamar will be headlining it.

Kendrick Lamar won five Grammys recently and he will be joined by SZA as a special guest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

In November 2024, the NFL revealed that Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

Jon Batiste will be performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Who is Jon Batiste?

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Jon Batiste, the Academy Award winning artist, who is also a five-time Grammy winner, is both a singer, songwriter and composer. He hails from New Orleans and in November last year released Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1).

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jon Batiste said: "I'm excited to figure out an arrangement that lasts the test of time, and I look forward to sharing it.” He also revealed that he would finalise his arrangement a week before it.

What happened when Christina Aguilera sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Christina Aguilera sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl back in 2011 and for some reason, she changed the words in the song’s fourth line and thought it would be a good idea to merge the lyrics with the song’s second line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New York Post reported at the time that “Five-time Grammy winner Aguilera muffed the fourth line of the anthem, warbling: “Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight, what so proudly we watched at the twilight’s last gleaming.”

“The correct lyrics are: “Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight, O’er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming.”

The singer did release a statement after the Super Bowl and said: “I can only hope that everyone could feel my love for this country and the true spirit of its anthem came through.”