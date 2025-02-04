The Philadelphia Eagles take on Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and Taylor Swift is set to be there cheering her boyfriend on.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ever since he started dating megastar Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce has become accustomed to answering questions about her, even when his team the Kansas City Chiefs are about to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Superbowl on Sunday February 9.

In his most recent press conference, Travis Kelce was asked if he was planning on proposing to Taylor Swift during Super Bowl Halftime. In reply, Travis Kelce said: “Wouldn’t you like to know.” Last year, Taylor Swift had played four consecutive nights on her Eras Tour in Tokyo, but still managed to make it back for the 2024 Super Bowl to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce. She was seen jumping for joy and embracing Travis after the Chiefs won against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift during Superbowl Halftime? : Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images | Getty Images

During the conference, Travis Kelce also discussed his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s culinary skills and said: "Oh, she's quite the cook.” He also revealed that "I'm a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade Pop Tarts are unbelievable."

In March 2024, Pop Tarts on discovering that Taylor Swift had a homemade Pop Tarts recipe, asked her to release her recipe on Instagram and wrote: “To KC’s most famous fan, we heard there’s a Pop-Tarts pastry (Your Version) and in its honor, we’re donating to @harvesters, a local Feeding America partner food bank. But if you #releasetherecipe, we’ll double our donation 🫶🫶 “

There are videos on TikTok with accounts such as @onesweetmama sharing a video of a recipe which she thinks is Taylor Swift’s homemade pop tart recipe (according to rumours).

In January 2025, Taste of Home published a homemade Pop Tarts recipe which they think closely resembles Taylor Swift’s one. According to the publication, ingredients include

“Pastry dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

Dash salt

1 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

1 large egg, room temperature

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 to 4 tablespoons 2% milk

“Egg wash:

1 large egg

“Filling:

1/2 cup seedless strawberry jam

“Icing:

1-1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons 2% milk

Rainbow sprinkles”