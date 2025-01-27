Is MMA fighter Taylor Swift a Swiftie, will he change his name? Photos: Left: taylorswiftmma/Instagram, right: Getty Images | Photos: Left: taylorswiftmma/Instagram, right: Getty Images

If you think there is only one Taylor Swift, think again as there is a rising star in MMA who also shares the same name as megastar.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MMA star Taylor Swift, who is 21, may be well known in his field, but obviously cannot be compared to Taylor Swift, the world’s biggest pop star. However, the 6ft electrical apprentice and lightweight fighter, is starting to make a name for himself in MMA and since starting the sport 14 months ago, he has won three of his four bouts.

However, when it comes to his name, it would seem that MMA fighter Taylor Swift is not so happy and told The Sun that “Even at weigh-ins, people start laughing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The worst part is when the announcer is reading out the names before a fight.

“People ask if I’m serious when I tell them my name. It gets a laugh when I’m going through airport security and on the door at clubs.”

Is MMA fighter Taylor Swift a Swiftie, will he change his name? Photos: Left: taylorswiftmma/Instagram, right: Getty Images | Photos: Left: taylorswiftmma/Instagram, right: Getty Images

Do MMA fighter and megastar Taylor Swift share anything else in common?

No. MMA fighter Taylor Swift has 4,743 followers on Instagram whereas Taylor Swift has 282 million followers.

Is an MMA fighter a Taylor Swift fan?

No, MMA fighter Taylor Swift is not a Swiftie and also told The Sun that “I don’t think I could even name three of her songs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MMA fighter Taylor Swift did reportedly consider changing his name but has reportedly now decided to embrace it. He has previously said: "The name will help. A big part of the sport is about social media and sales.”

He also said that "It gets a laugh when I'm going through airport security and on the door at clubs"