Fans are concerned over Taylor Swift’s mansion in Los Angeles as wildfires rip through other celebrities’ homes.

The pop star owns a 10,982-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills, California. It was originally built for the influential film producer Samuel Goldwyn, per ABC News.

She purchased the home for $25 million in 2015, and two years later it was formally given the title of historic landmark. Fortunately for Swift, the six-bedroom, five-bathroom abode is so far safe from the Palisades Fire in California that has destroyed more than 1,000 homes and is still burning.

It is not in the evacuation zone or area that has been given an evacuation warning, according to CBS' map of the region. The fire is burning west of the ritzy neighborhood — though the city of Los Angeles has warned residents that the air quality is "unhealthy" as thick smoke fills the air.

Fans are concerned over Taylor Swift’s mansion in Los Angeles as wildfires rip through other celebrities’ homes. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Beverly Hills Fire Department is "monitoring the situation closely," according to the city's X page. A user posted on X, formerly Twitter, that they are “praying” for the music star. The user wrote: “Praying for Taylor Swift’s Beverly Hills mansion”.

Several celebrities have seen their homes burn down including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton. Crystal and his wife, Janice, released a statement on Wednesday saying their home of 45 years in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood was lost.

Hilton posted a news video clip on Instagram and said it included footage of her destroyed home in Malibu. She said: “This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.

The Top Gun star, Miles Teller, and his wife have also lost their home. The couple bought the 6,600 square foot, Cape Cod style villa in April 2023 and it was located between the Palisades Bluffs and Palisades Village. They paid $7.5 million for the home that was built in 2015 and had three storeys with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

California firefighters are battling wind-whipped fires tearing across the area, destroying homes and clogging roadways. At least ten people have been killed, countless are hurt and more than 1,000 structures are in ruin as the blazes devastate Southern California.