Geordie singer-songwriter Sam Fender has won the Mercury Prize 2025 for his third studio album People Watching.

The 31-year-old musician was in good spirits as the annual music award ceremony took place in his home town of Newcastle last night (October 16). Marking a historic first, the 2025 ceremony was the first-ever time the event took place outside of London.

Hometown crowds at the Utilita Arena cheered jubilantly for Sam, who was awarded the prize for his third studio album People Watching. The album was released earlier this year to much critical acclaim and reached number one on the UK Album Charts.

Speaking about the Mercury Prize win, Sam said: “We didn’t think we were going to win anything, so I am still in shock. There’s a million things I could have said, I genuinely can’t think now. Normally, if you have an inkling (that you will win), you’ll write something but I was like, ‘nah, there’s nee way this is going to happen’, so … screwed it.”

During his acceptance speech, the musician thanked the inspiration for the album’s title song, saying: “I want to just say thank you because I never did to the person, the song that People Watching is about.

“I want to dedicate it to Annie Orwin who’s up there. That’s all I’ve got thank you, and I love, this region is the best region in the country.”

Speaking about the decision to award Sam with the prestigious gong, judge Sian Eleri aid: “After much hard discussion we decided on one album that stood out for its cohesion, character and ambition. It felt like a classic album, one that will take pride of place in record collections for years to come.”

Eleri severed on the judging panel alongside musician Jamie Cullum, Jamz Supernova, Mistajam, Danielle Perry, Phil Alexander, Will Hodgkinson and Sophie Williams, and Lea Stonhill . The judging team was led by Jeff Smith, head of music at BBC Radio 2 and Radio 6 Music.

Sam, who was previously nominated in 2022 for his sophomore album Seventeen Going Under, came up against fierce competition on the evening. He was up against the likes of FKA Twigs, PinkPanthress, Fontaines DC, and CMAT, the latter of whom was bookies favourite to be crowned the winner with her album Euro-Country.

The Irish singer-songwriter said that the success of Irish acts such as herself and Fontaines DC stems from “a lot of bad fruits coming to harvest”. She added: “I think that this is a bit of a generation of traumatised people that are getting to make music now.”