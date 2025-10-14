The family of R&B singer D'Angelo said he leaves a “legacy of extraordinarily moving music” following his death at 51.

R&B singer D'Angelo - known for hits including Brown Sugar - has passed away at 51 due to pancreatic cancer. The star, full name Michael Eugene Archer, died at his New York home on Tuesday morning (October 14), according to his family.

"The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life," they said in a statement. "After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14, 2025.

"We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world."

Born in Virginia, US, the multiple Grammy winner came to prominence in 1995 with debut album Brown Sugar, which mixed R&B melodies with hip-hop sounds, and boasted hit single, Lady. Five years later, the follow-up, Voodoo, saw him become a mainstay of the neo-soul genre, helping influence the style in the ensuing decades.

D'Angelo performing during the Samsung Supper Club at SXSW in 2015 | Getty Images for Samsung

However, his next long-player didn't follow until 2014, in the shape of Black Messiah, which picked up the best R&B album Grammy - his second, following the same accolade for Voodoo in 2001. He also picked up a best R&B song Grammy in 2016 for Really Love and best R&B vocal performance for Untitled (How Does It Feel).

His career in music began early, playing piano at the age of three, including at church alongside his father, a Pentecostal minister.

In 1993, aged 19, he was picked up by EMI and the following year his breakout hit U Will Know hit the charts for the R&B supergroup Black Men United, featuring Usher, Brian McKnight, R Kelly, Boyz II Men, Raphael Saadiq and Gerald Levert.

D’Angelo duetted with Lauryn Hill on the soulful ballad Nothing Even Matters, a highlight of her landmark 1998 album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.

After the success of Brown Sugar, D’Angelo struggled with the trappings of fame, taking long breaks from the spotlight.

He was father to three children. Earlier this year soul singer Angie Stone, mother of his eldest son, died in a car crash at the age of 63.

He has been praised on social media by music stars spanning genres, including Bootsy Collins, who called him a "legend", while singer Doja Cat said he was “a true voice of soul and inspiration to many brilliant artists of our generation and generations to come”.

Singer-songwriter Jill Scott wrote: “I never met D’Angelo but I love him, respect him, admire his gift."