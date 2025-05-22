Festival season is upon us as Cheltenham Racecourse prepares for Wychwood Festival 2025.

The sun is in the sky and for music fans across the country that means only one thing - festival season. As the big events like Glastonbury and Reading and Leeds loom on the horizon, the year starts in earnest this month with the family-friendly Wychwood Festival.

The event, which runs from May 30 to June 1, prides itself on being the perfect all-rounder - catering for veteran music fans, budding pop divas and toddlers alike.

This year sees the main stage headlined by Shed Seven, James, and Doves, with the likes of Public Service Broadcasting, The Zutons, Lottery Winners, Scouting for Girls, Lucy Spraggan, Ibibio Sound Machine and more completing a stellar singalong bill. But away from the main stages there is also a lot going on for the whole family.

Comedy fans can soak up six hours of sets across the weekend, with a stand-up, stand-up bill including performers like Bridget Christie, Lost Voice Guy, and variety star, Steve Royle. For youngsters, the Children’s Literature tent features the likes of Lucy Rowland, Petr Horáček, David Litchfield, Tracey Corderoy and Joanna Nadin.

For the festival foodie, there is no lack of variety on offer too, including tasty treats from Gloucester’s Melted Cheese Company, Chick 'n' Sours, Gamekeeper, Harissa & Lemon, Waffle Wands, Oh Babu, and more - with a vast array of veggie, vegan and gluten-free options available. And for those who over indulge, Joe Wicks' P.E. session will help get people up and active.

Wychwood takes place at Cheltenham Racecourse, home of the jump racing festival that includes the prestigious Gold Cup race, set against the backdrop of the Prestbury Hills. And if you want to escape to civilisation, the town centre is not far away either...

The final batch of tickets for Wychwood are now on sale via the Wychwood Festival website , which also features a complete list of stage times and more details of attractions and performances.