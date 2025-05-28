If you are heading to Wychwood Festival this weekend - here’s what the Met Office are predicting the weather will be like at Cheltenham Racecourse this weekend.

The Wychwood Festival is one of those places where the sun always shines, even when it’s raining, it just has that cheerful vibe. However, an actual weather forecast might come in handy, just so you know what to pack.

The family-friendly music festival offers a lot more than just musicians - although with a solid line-up it offers heaps of that too of course - but it also boats a comedy club, activities and workshops for all ages at the Village Green, handcrafted treasures and interactive workshops by independent artisans in the Artists & Makers Village, meet the author opportunities in the Story Box, and an amazing array of food and drink options to boot.

As with all outdoor events in the UK, while festival-goers won’t let a bit of rain dampen spirits, it’s good to know whether you’ll need an emergency poncho or parasol come the weekend. So read on to find out what you can expect, according to the Met Office.

Met Office weather forecast Wychwood Festival 2025

Come rain or shine, thousands of revellers will be heading to Cheltenham Racecourse on Friday (May 30), looking forward to headliners Shed Seven, James and Doves, along with many other great musical acts and activities for the whole family, but it looks like the Met Office has some good news for those hoping for less of the rain and more of the shine.

Following a somewhat dreary period, with sporadic rain meaning nobody knows what to wear, the grey skies look set to depart just in time for festivities to begin. Across the entire weekend the UK’s national weather and climate service is forecasting a mix of cloudy sunshine - or in other words, perfect festival weather.

Temperatures could reach as high as 21-22C on Friday and Saturday, dipping slightly to 19C on Sunday. A Met Office spokesperson said the weekend will be “feeling warmer and often breezy”.

Wychwood Festival tickets 2025

The good news is, if you want to be at the festival but have yet to secure tickets, it's not too late. The last remaining Saturday tickets are back on sale now, with Friday, Sunday and Weekend Tickets all running low, but still up for grabs if you want them.

General Admission Adult Weekend Camping costs £179.50 (£264.50 for VIP), tickets for children aged 10-15 years are £89.50 (or VIP at £139.50), and under 10s go free. A booking fee will also be added when purchasing tickets.