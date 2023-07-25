Royal Blood, Paul Weller and Kasabian are the headliners for Y Not Festival 2023

Y Not Festival promises to be the 'biggest party in the peaks' this weekend.

The festival has confirmed the opening times for the campsite and how to get to the grounds. But who will be on the main stages over the coming days?

Royal Bloody, Kasabian and Paul Weller have been confirmed as the headline acts.

Here's all you need to know:

What are the stage times and lineup for Y Not Festival

The festival has confirmed the full list of acts who will take to the stages across the site in Derbyshire over the coming weekend. It kick starts on Thursday (27 July) and runs until Sunday (30 July).

Here is what to expect from the main stages:

Thursday 27 July

Big Gin Stage

3pm - 3.30pm - The White Lakes

4pm - 4.30pm - Cowboyy

5pm - 5.30pm - Swim School

6pm - 6.30pm - Ellie Dixon

7pm - 7.30pm - The Blinders

8pm - 8.45pm - Circa Waves

9.15pm - 10.30pm - Bombay Bicycle Club

The Giant Squid

8.30pm - 11.30pm - Silent Disco

The Allotment

3pm - 3.30pm - Hi Sienna

4pm - 4.30pm - District Social Club

5pm - 5.30pm - Cruz

6pm - 6.30pm - Alright

7pm - 7.30pm - Dreamcage

8pm - 8.30pm - SHADE

9pm - 9.45pm - Uninvited

Scruff of the Neck

3.30pm - 4pm - The Publics

4.30pm - 5pm - Daisy Valentine

5.30pm - 6pm - Isla Rico

6.30pm - 7pm - Mint

7.30pm - 8pm - Uno Mas

8.30pm - 9.15pm - Glass Caves

9.45pm - 10.15pm - 42s DJs

Club Malibu

3pm - 8pm - Club Malibu Party Crew

8pm - 10pm - DJ Funky Gibbon

10pm - 12am - Club Malibu Party Crew

Saturday headliners Royal Blood get the crowd rocking in Hillsborough Park at Tramlines in 2021

Friday 28 July

Big Gin Stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Cat Ryan

1pm - 1.30pm - Rose Gray

2pm - 2.30pm - Daisy Brain

3pm - 3.30pm - FEET

4pm - 4.45pm - The K's

5.15pm - 6pm - Mystery Jets

6.30pm - 7.30pm - The Reytons

8pm - 9pm - The Wombats

The Quarry

12.30pm - 1pm - The Collide

1.30pm - 2pm - Stan Buckroyd

2.30pm - 3pm - Electric Pets

3.45pm - 4.15pm - Lizzie Esau

4.45pm - 5.15pm - Phoebe Green

6pm - 6.30pm - The Royston Club

7pm - 7.30pm - Peaness

8pm - 8.30pm - Rachel Chinouriri

9pm - 9.45pm - Thomas Headon

10.13pm - 11.15pm - Maisie Peters

11.45pm - 1.15am - Faithless DJ

Giant Squid

12pm - 12.30pm - Tilly Louise

1pm - 1.30pm - Mollie Coddled

2pm - 2.30pm - Divorce

3pm - 3.30pm - George O'Hanlon

4.15pm - 4.45pm - L'Objectif

5.14pm - 5.44pm - Dead Pony

6.30pm - 7pm - Chappaqua Wrestling

7.30pm - 8pm - Panic Shack

8.30pm - 9.15pm - Kid Kapichi

10pm - 11pm - Pigeon Detectives

11.30pm - 2.30am - Silent Disco

The Allotment

12pm - 12.30pm - Between Thorns

12.50pm - 1.20pm - Coral Palms

1.40pm - 2.10pm - Paper Scenes

2.30pm - 3pm - The Malakites

3.20pm - 3.50pm - Rosa Caelum

4.10pm - 4.40pm - The Juice

5pm - 5.30pm - The Katuns

6pm - 6.30pm - Gallus

7pm - 7.30pm - The Roly Mo

8pm - 8.30pm - The Feens

9pm - 9.30pm - Seb Lowe

10pm - 10.45pm - Rosellas

11.15pm - 1.15am - DJ's

Scruff of the Neck

12.30pm - 1pm - About Bunny

1.30pm - 2pm - Ugly Club

2.30pm - 3pm - Snake Eyes

3.30pm - 4pm - Cameron Hayes

4.30pm - 5pm - TOVA

5.30pm - 6pm - Bronnie

6.30pm - 7pm - South Arcade

7.30pm - 8pm - Snayx

8.30pm - 9pm - Bex

9.30pm - THE HARA

11pm - 1.15am - Upgrade DJs

For the remaining stages download the Y Not Festival app from the App Store or Google Play.

Famous for hits including Fire and Underdog, Kasabian were among the headliners at Tramlines 2022 in Hillsborough Park.

Saturday, 29 July

Big Gin Stage

11.10am - 11.45am - Mr Motivator

12pm - 12.30pm - The Deep Blue

1pm - 1.30pm - The Lancashire Hotpots

2pm - 2.30pm - Shadows of a Silhouette

3pm - 3.30pm - Red Rum Club

4.15pm - 5pm - Caity Baser

5.30pm - 6.15pm - Sophie Ellis-Bextor

6.45pm - 7.30pm - The Lathums

8.15pm - 9.15pm - James

10pm - 11.30pm - Kasabian

The Quarry

12.30pm - 1pm - Harri Georgio &The Well-Behaved Young Men

1.30pm - 2pm - The Rosadocs

2.30pm - 3pm - Cj Pandit

3.30pm - 4pm - Frankie Beetlestone

4.30pm - 5pm - The Last Dinner Party

5.30pm - 6pm - Beans on Toast

6.30pm - 7pm - CMAT

7.45pm - 8.15pm - Murder Capital

9pm - 9.45pm - Kate Nash

10.15pm - 11.15pm - Everything Everything

11.45pm - 1.15am - Hannah Wants

Giant Squid

12pm - 12.30pm - Pet Snake

1pm - 1.30pm - Calum Bowie

2pm - 2.30pm - Chilli Jesson

3pm - 3.30pm - Prima Queen

4pm - 4.30pm - Lime Garden

5pm - 5.30pm - Somebody's Child

6pm - 6.30pm - Sad Night Dynamite

7pm - 7.30pm - Wunderhorse

8.15pm - 9pm - Cassyette

9.45pm - 10.45pm - Yonaka

11.15pm - 2.45am - Silent Disco

The Allotment

12pm - 12.30pm - Tertia

12.50pm - 1.20pm - Arkayla

1.40pm - 2.10pm - Meet Arthur

2.30pm - 3pm - Subeam

3.20pm - 3.50pm - Fiona Lennon

4.10pm - 4.40pm - Cressa

5pm - 5.20pm - The Gulps

6pm - 6.30pm - CANDID

7pm - 7.30pm - Columbia

8pm - 8.30pm - The Sheratons

9pm - 9.45pm - Rolla

10.15pm - 10.45pm - Fright Years

11.15pm - 2.15am - DJ's

Scruff of the Neck

12.30pm - 1pm - Manilla Times

1.30pm - 2pm - Luna blue

2.30pm - 3pm - Delights

3.30pm - 4pm - Meelu

4.30pm - 5pm - KIDS

5.30pm - 6pm - The Bracknall

6.30pm - 7pm - Bayboards

7.30pm - 8pm - Kyle Falconer

8.30pm - 9pm - Shambolics

9.30pm - 10.15pm - Bloxx

11pm - 1.15am - 42s DJs

Paul Weller in 2003

Sunday 30 July

Big Gin Stage

12pm - 12.30pm - Michael Aldag

1pm - 1.30pm - King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys

2pm - 2.30pm - Heather Small

3pm - 3.45pm - KT Tunstall

4.15pm - 5pm - Jamie Webster

5.45pm - 6.30pm - The Charlatans

7.15pm - 8.15pm - DMA'S

9pm - 10.30pm - Paul Weller

The Quarry

12.30pm - 1pm - Mollie Ralph

1.30pm - 2pm - Girlband

2.30pm - 3pm - Jemma Johnson

3.30pm - 4pm - Tom A. Smith

4.30pm - 5pm - Beaux

5.30pm - 6pm - Courting

6.30pm - 7pm - Gengahr

7.30pm - 8pm - Crawlers

8.30pm - 9.15pm - Twin Atlantic

9.45pm - 10.45pm - Sea Girls

Giant Squid

12pm - 12.30pm - Bag of Cans

1pm - 1.30pm - Raised By Owls

2pm - 2.30pm - The Manatees

3pm - 3.30pm - Yumi and the Weather

4pm - 4.30pm - Deadletter

5pm - 5.30pm - ARXX

6pm - 6.30pm - Bilk

7pm - 7.30pm - Sprints

8pm - 8.45pm - Porij

9.30pm - 10.30pm - Billy Nomates

11pm - 1am - Silent Disco

The Allotments

12pm - 12.30pm - The Avelles

1pm - 1.30pm - Breeze

2pm - 2.30pm - Jonny Ash

3pm - 3.30pm - The Sway

4pm - 4.30pm - The White Roses

5pm - 5.30pm - Ruby J

6pm - 6.30pm - Fitzroy Holt

7pm - 7.30pm - Bedroom High Club

8pm - 8.30pm - Dictator

9pm - 9.45pm - Spangled

10.15pm - 12.30am - DJ's

Scruff of the Neck

12.30pm - 1pm - The Silver Bars

1.30pm - 2pm - Camens

2.30pm - 3pm - SKIES

3.30pm - 4pm - congratulations

4.30pm - 5pm - Oh Romance

5.30pm - 6pm - Lip Filler

6.30pm - 7pm - Orphan Boy

7.30pm - 8pm - Shelter Boy

8.30pm - 9pm - The Covasettes

9.30pm - 10.15pm - Swim Deep

10pm - 12.30am - 42s DJs

