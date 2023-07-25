Y Not Festival promises to be the 'biggest party in the peaks' this weekend.
The festival has confirmed the opening times for the campsite and how to get to the grounds. But who will be on the main stages over the coming days?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Royal Bloody, Kasabian and Paul Weller have been confirmed as the headline acts.
Here's all you need to know:
What are the stage times and lineup for Y Not Festival
The festival has confirmed the full list of acts who will take to the stages across the site in Derbyshire over the coming weekend. It kick starts on Thursday (27 July) and runs until Sunday (30 July).
Here is what to expect from the main stages:
Thursday 27 July
Big Gin Stage
3pm - 3.30pm - The White Lakes
4pm - 4.30pm - Cowboyy
5pm - 5.30pm - Swim School
6pm - 6.30pm - Ellie Dixon
7pm - 7.30pm - The Blinders
8pm - 8.45pm - Circa Waves
9.15pm - 10.30pm - Bombay Bicycle Club
The Giant Squid
8.30pm - 11.30pm - Silent Disco
The Allotment
3pm - 3.30pm - Hi Sienna
4pm - 4.30pm - District Social Club
5pm - 5.30pm - Cruz
6pm - 6.30pm - Alright
7pm - 7.30pm - Dreamcage
8pm - 8.30pm - SHADE
9pm - 9.45pm - Uninvited
Scruff of the Neck
3.30pm - 4pm - The Publics
4.30pm - 5pm - Daisy Valentine
5.30pm - 6pm - Isla Rico
6.30pm - 7pm - Mint
7.30pm - 8pm - Uno Mas
8.30pm - 9.15pm - Glass Caves
9.45pm - 10.15pm - 42s DJs
Club Malibu
3pm - 8pm - Club Malibu Party Crew
8pm - 10pm - DJ Funky Gibbon
10pm - 12am - Club Malibu Party Crew
Friday 28 July
Big Gin Stage
12pm - 12.30pm - Cat Ryan
1pm - 1.30pm - Rose Gray
2pm - 2.30pm - Daisy Brain
3pm - 3.30pm - FEET
4pm - 4.45pm - The K's
5.15pm - 6pm - Mystery Jets
6.30pm - 7.30pm - The Reytons
8pm - 9pm - The Wombats
9.40pm - 11.10pm - Royal Blood
The Quarry
12.30pm - 1pm - The Collide
1.30pm - 2pm - Stan Buckroyd
2.30pm - 3pm - Electric Pets
3.45pm - 4.15pm - Lizzie Esau
4.45pm - 5.15pm - Phoebe Green
6pm - 6.30pm - The Royston Club
7pm - 7.30pm - Peaness
8pm - 8.30pm - Rachel Chinouriri
9pm - 9.45pm - Thomas Headon
10.13pm - 11.15pm - Maisie Peters
11.45pm - 1.15am - Faithless DJ
Giant Squid
12pm - 12.30pm - Tilly Louise
1pm - 1.30pm - Mollie Coddled
2pm - 2.30pm - Divorce
3pm - 3.30pm - George O'Hanlon
4.15pm - 4.45pm - L'Objectif
5.14pm - 5.44pm - Dead Pony
6.30pm - 7pm - Chappaqua Wrestling
7.30pm - 8pm - Panic Shack
8.30pm - 9.15pm - Kid Kapichi
10pm - 11pm - Pigeon Detectives
11.30pm - 2.30am - Silent Disco
The Allotment
12pm - 12.30pm - Between Thorns
12.50pm - 1.20pm - Coral Palms
1.40pm - 2.10pm - Paper Scenes
2.30pm - 3pm - The Malakites
3.20pm - 3.50pm - Rosa Caelum
4.10pm - 4.40pm - The Juice
5pm - 5.30pm - The Katuns
6pm - 6.30pm - Gallus
7pm - 7.30pm - The Roly Mo
8pm - 8.30pm - The Feens
9pm - 9.30pm - Seb Lowe
10pm - 10.45pm - Rosellas
11.15pm - 1.15am - DJ's
Scruff of the Neck
12.30pm - 1pm - About Bunny
1.30pm - 2pm - Ugly Club
2.30pm - 3pm - Snake Eyes
3.30pm - 4pm - Cameron Hayes
4.30pm - 5pm - TOVA
5.30pm - 6pm - Bronnie
6.30pm - 7pm - South Arcade
7.30pm - 8pm - Snayx
8.30pm - 9pm - Bex
9.30pm - THE HARA
11pm - 1.15am - Upgrade DJs
For the remaining stages download the Y Not Festival app from the App Store or Google Play.
Saturday, 29 July
Big Gin Stage
11.10am - 11.45am - Mr Motivator
12pm - 12.30pm - The Deep Blue
1pm - 1.30pm - The Lancashire Hotpots
2pm - 2.30pm - Shadows of a Silhouette
3pm - 3.30pm - Red Rum Club
4.15pm - 5pm - Caity Baser
5.30pm - 6.15pm - Sophie Ellis-Bextor
6.45pm - 7.30pm - The Lathums
8.15pm - 9.15pm - James
10pm - 11.30pm - Kasabian
The Quarry
12.30pm - 1pm - Harri Georgio &The Well-Behaved Young Men
1.30pm - 2pm - The Rosadocs
2.30pm - 3pm - Cj Pandit
3.30pm - 4pm - Frankie Beetlestone
4.30pm - 5pm - The Last Dinner Party
5.30pm - 6pm - Beans on Toast
6.30pm - 7pm - CMAT
7.45pm - 8.15pm - Murder Capital
9pm - 9.45pm - Kate Nash
10.15pm - 11.15pm - Everything Everything
11.45pm - 1.15am - Hannah Wants
Giant Squid
12pm - 12.30pm - Pet Snake
1pm - 1.30pm - Calum Bowie
2pm - 2.30pm - Chilli Jesson
3pm - 3.30pm - Prima Queen
4pm - 4.30pm - Lime Garden
5pm - 5.30pm - Somebody's Child
6pm - 6.30pm - Sad Night Dynamite
7pm - 7.30pm - Wunderhorse
8.15pm - 9pm - Cassyette
9.45pm - 10.45pm - Yonaka
11.15pm - 2.45am - Silent Disco
The Allotment
12pm - 12.30pm - Tertia
12.50pm - 1.20pm - Arkayla
1.40pm - 2.10pm - Meet Arthur
2.30pm - 3pm - Subeam
3.20pm - 3.50pm - Fiona Lennon
4.10pm - 4.40pm - Cressa
5pm - 5.20pm - The Gulps
6pm - 6.30pm - CANDID
7pm - 7.30pm - Columbia
8pm - 8.30pm - The Sheratons
9pm - 9.45pm - Rolla
10.15pm - 10.45pm - Fright Years
11.15pm - 2.15am - DJ's
Scruff of the Neck
12.30pm - 1pm - Manilla Times
1.30pm - 2pm - Luna blue
2.30pm - 3pm - Delights
3.30pm - 4pm - Meelu
4.30pm - 5pm - KIDS
5.30pm - 6pm - The Bracknall
6.30pm - 7pm - Bayboards
7.30pm - 8pm - Kyle Falconer
8.30pm - 9pm - Shambolics
9.30pm - 10.15pm - Bloxx
11pm - 1.15am - 42s DJs
For the remaining stages download the Y Not Festival app from the App Store or Google Play.
Sunday 30 July
Big Gin Stage
12pm - 12.30pm - Michael Aldag
1pm - 1.30pm - King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys
2pm - 2.30pm - Heather Small
3pm - 3.45pm - KT Tunstall
4.15pm - 5pm - Jamie Webster
5.45pm - 6.30pm - The Charlatans
7.15pm - 8.15pm - DMA'S
9pm - 10.30pm - Paul Weller
The Quarry
12.30pm - 1pm - Mollie Ralph
1.30pm - 2pm - Girlband
2.30pm - 3pm - Jemma Johnson
3.30pm - 4pm - Tom A. Smith
4.30pm - 5pm - Beaux
5.30pm - 6pm - Courting
6.30pm - 7pm - Gengahr
7.30pm - 8pm - Crawlers
8.30pm - 9.15pm - Twin Atlantic
9.45pm - 10.45pm - Sea Girls
Giant Squid
12pm - 12.30pm - Bag of Cans
1pm - 1.30pm - Raised By Owls
2pm - 2.30pm - The Manatees
3pm - 3.30pm - Yumi and the Weather
4pm - 4.30pm - Deadletter
5pm - 5.30pm - ARXX
6pm - 6.30pm - Bilk
7pm - 7.30pm - Sprints
8pm - 8.45pm - Porij
9.30pm - 10.30pm - Billy Nomates
11pm - 1am - Silent Disco
The Allotments
12pm - 12.30pm - The Avelles
1pm - 1.30pm - Breeze
2pm - 2.30pm - Jonny Ash
3pm - 3.30pm - The Sway
4pm - 4.30pm - The White Roses
5pm - 5.30pm - Ruby J
6pm - 6.30pm - Fitzroy Holt
7pm - 7.30pm - Bedroom High Club
8pm - 8.30pm - Dictator
9pm - 9.45pm - Spangled
10.15pm - 12.30am - DJ's
Scruff of the Neck
12.30pm - 1pm - The Silver Bars
1.30pm - 2pm - Camens
2.30pm - 3pm - SKIES
3.30pm - 4pm - congratulations
4.30pm - 5pm - Oh Romance
5.30pm - 6pm - Lip Filler
6.30pm - 7pm - Orphan Boy
7.30pm - 8pm - Shelter Boy
8.30pm - 9pm - The Covasettes
9.30pm - 10.15pm - Swim Deep
10pm - 12.30am - 42s DJs
Advertisement
Advertisement
For the remaining stages download the Y Not Festival app from the App Store or Google Play.