Y Not Festival is returning for another huge weekend of music

Music fans will be flocking to Derbyshire for Y Not Festival this weekend.

The Kooks, Stereophonics, Blossoms even more are scheduled to perform over the coming days.

It is almost time for the “peaks biggest party”.

Here is all you need to know:

Where is Y Not Festival?

It takes place at Pikehall in Derbyshire in the Peak District.

What is the postcode?

The postcode for Pikehall, the location of Y Not Festival, is DE4 2PJ.

What is the line up for Y Not Festival?

The headline for the Main Stage is:

Friday

Stereophonics

Manic Street Preachers

Sundara Karma

The Snuts

Gabrielle

Airways

Lauran Hibberd

Saturday :

Courteeners

Nothing But Thieves

Sea Girls

Dodie

Laura Mvula

The Futureheads

The Lancashire Hotpots

Deco

Mr Motivator

Special Guest: The Levellers

Sunday

Blossoms

The Vaccines

Easy Life

Jake Bugg

Amy MacDonald

Baby Queen

King Pleasure and the Biscuit Boys

Brooke Combe

Headliners will finish at around 11pm each night on the main stage.

Stereophonics are one of the headline acts at Y Not Festival. Picture: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

How do you get to Pikehall?

By car

If you are driving to the festival you will need to purchase a car park pass for the weekend.

Parking is located a short walk from the arenas/campsites, the charge is to cover security and the cost of managing cars entering the site.

The driving times are approximately:

Derby – 40 mins

Sheffield – 55 mins

Manchester – 1 hr 10 mins

Nottingham – 55 mins

Birmingham – 1 hr 15 mins

By coach

Big Green Coach are the Official Travel Partner for Y Not Festival 2022.

By public transport

The nearest train stations are:

Buxton – approx 20 mins away by car/bus

Matlock – (please note – NOT Matlock Bath) approx 17 mins away by car/bus

There are shuttle services from Buxton and Matlock train stations.

How can you find set times for Y Not Festival?

If you download the Y Not Festival app from App Store and Google Play.

It features a full break down of set times and an option to build your own schedule.

Can you still get tickets?

Tier 4 weekend tickets are still available to purchase as of 28 July.

It costs £134.50 each and includes weekend camping.

You can purchase the Tier 4 weekend ticket from Y Not Festival’s website here.

The festival only sells weekend tickets and not day tickets.

Can you bring alcohol?

You are permitted to bring alcohol into the campsite only, enough for personal consumption within reason, Glass bottles will not be permitted and will be confiscated upon entry.

It is not permitted to take alcohol into the arena from the campsites, but you can take in empty or sealed water bottles.

How much does parking cost?

Parking passes are £20 in advance (on-the-day cost will be greater).

You can purchase the parking passes via Y Not Festival’s website right now.

What is the capacity at Y Not Festival?

The capacity at Y Not Festival used to be 29,999.